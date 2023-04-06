CLEARWATER — Styx — along with special guest Don Felder — will take the stage Monday, April 17, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The six men comprising Styx have committed to “Rocking the Paradise” together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones.
From the progressively sweeping splendor that is “The Grand Illusion” to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the “Blue Collar Man,” and from the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady” to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry’s sake of “Miss America,” the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound. Audiences can also expect to hear classics such as “Man in the Wilderness,” “Crystal Ball,” “Come Sail Away,” and “Renegade.”
A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of “Crash of the Crown,” Styx’s recent studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The legendary and multi-platinum rockers — including James "JY" Young on lead vocals and guitars; Tommy Shaw on lead vocals and guitars; Chuck Panozzo on bass and vocals; Todd Sucherman on drums and percussion; Lawrence Gowan on lead vocals and keyboards; and Ricky Phillips on bass, guitar, and vocals — released their 17th album in June 2021 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/Ume.
After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can as long as it can.
"It all comes back to the chemistry," said Phillips.
"The legacy of this band will be that it brought joy to millions of people," added Sucherman.
Said Gowan: "We’ve always tried to explain why this is this happening. It’s obviously a multitude of factors, but the main one is that our show is really good. And if it’s really good, they’re going to come to see it again."
Don Felder is renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time. The band’s record-setting compilation “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” sold over 29 million copies in the United States alone and was awarded by the Recording Industry Association of America the top-selling album of the 20th Century.
To date, Felder and The Eagles have sold more than 83 million albums. A member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1998, Felder served as a member of The Eagles for 27 years, putting his mark on numerous Eagles milestones. Felder co-wrote the music of The Eaglesʼ biggest hit — the iconic, Grammy studded smash “Hotel California” — along with fan favorites like “Victim of Love” and “Those Shoes.” He became immediately celebrated for his lyrical, signature guitar work on legendary songs like “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town” and more. “Hotel California” was voted the No. 1 best 12-string guitar song in the world by Guitar World magazine.
After leaving the group in 2001, Felder also became a New York Times bestselling author when his confessional memoir “Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles” proved a major commercial triumph upon publication in 2008 and went on to become a New York Times best seller.