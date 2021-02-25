Fearon to perform her timely work combating racial bias
TAMPA — Davalois Fearon continues to spread awareness nationally about the exclusion of African Americans from dance history and to advocate for education reform through the performance of “Time to Talk.”
The Bessie Award-winning artist, along with her company Davalois Fearon Dance, will bring her timely work to Hillsborough Community College as part of the HCC Visual and Performing arts series. Fearon will present two virtual performances Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission. Each performance will be livestreamed via Vimeo. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.hccfl.edu/vapaguestseries.
This event is free for HCC students, staff and faculty. To reserve a free ticket, email Justin Medlen at jmedlen2@hccfl.edu from your HCC email or Hawkmail account. For free ticket requests, please write "VAPA Ticket" in the subject line of your email.
“Time to Talk” is a multimedia dance piece rooted in research on American history, dance history, racial identity formation, and systemic racism. It is inspired by Fearon's own experience of oppression and racial bias within academia that she encountered in 2015. Dynamic fluid dance, live music, poetry, and visual art are used as tools to bring attention to inequalities within the dance field and society at large.
“Time to Talk” aims to encourage audience members to question how they may knowingly or unknowingly contribute to maintaining social norms that support a status quo of inequity. It is choreographed and performed by Fearon and multi-reedist Mike McGinnis, who composed an original score that includes an arrangement of the song Skin, by Heidi Rodewald and Stew. In addition, McGinnis plays piano, saxophone, and clarinet live and acts in the work. Interdisciplinary artist Andre Zachery created projection art based on American history and concert dance quotes, images, and videos.
At the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, Fearon introduced the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theatre, the company’s newest platform to present new and in-progress performances. Fearon has also introduced several new initiatives including “Time to Talk with Davalois Fearon,” a discursive series that highlights structural racism within dance, academia, and society at large. This multidisciplinary series utilizes both arts and informed discourse to educate audiences on the many racial disparities that take place socially, environmentally, and academically. Each episode will feature Fearon and a guest to talk about race and be featured in the virtual theatre. Additionally, in the 2021 season, Fearon established the Davalois Fearon Dance commissioning program will provide several upcoming dancers and choreographers with the opportunity to present their work within the virtual theatre. Commissioned artists will also receive a stipend, redirect mentorship with Fearon, and administrative and production support.
For more information, visit www.davaloisfearon.com.
Coffee and Conversation series to present Cassia Kite
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society, has returned in a new virtual incarnation. The next session, set for Tuesday, March 9 at noon on Zoom, will feature artist Cassia Kite.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org. This year’s series is sponsored by Dianne Wheatley Giolotti.
In her presentation, “Soundstitching,” Kite will discuss this interdisciplinary, multimedia project that transforms color from a hand-stitched image into a musical composition that can be interpreted by a musician and/or performance artist. The resulting organic combination of three forms of art is a collaborative, multisensory experience.
Kite is an interdisciplinary artist who created Soundstitching, a multimedia project that transforms color from a hand-stitched image into a musical composition that can be interpreted by a musician and/or performance artist. Kite has collaboratively produced large-scale work for chamber ensemble and dancers using color-coded graphic scores derived from her hand-stitched tapestries. Kite’s work was premiered at the Kaneko in Omaha, Nebraska, in July of 2017. She has been featured as an experimental composer and visual artist in music festivals, museums and universities. Kite has been awarded artist in residence at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts in 2018 and the Hambidge Creative Residency Program in 2019. She is the recipient of the Paul J. Smith Excellence in Fibers Award from the Fiber Art Network 2018 and the Dixon Ticonderoga Award of Excellence from the Florida Art Education Association in 2019.
Kite was born in Auburn, Nebraska. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and sculpture, and a Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Northwest Missouri State University in 2003. She completed her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Florida in 2010. Currently, Kite is a visual art instructor in the fine arts program at IMG Academy in Bradenton and resides in Sarasota.
Foreigner concerts rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the two special Foreigner concerts set for Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, have been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new dates, Saturday, May 22; and Sunday, May 23. Both shows will be at 8 p.m. In the interest of public health and safety, both shows will be presented at 50% capacity. Tickets, starting at $73.25, are on sale now.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.
CPPAC adds new shows to 2021 lineup
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently added several new shows to its 2021 lineup.
Tickets are on sale now, available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
Following is a look at upcoming shows, scheduled between April and June, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
• The Everly Brothers Experience — Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m.
• “Jerry's Girls” — April 16-18, with performances Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. “Jerry's Girls” is a musical revue based on the songs of composer/lyricist Jerry Herman. The production is co-produced by Eight O'Clock Theatre and CPPAC.
• “Godspell” — May 14-23, with performances Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. The production will be presented by Eight O'Clock Theatre.
• The Young Dubliners — Friday, June 4, at 8 p.m.
• Zebra — Saturday, June 5, at 8 p.m.
• Heart by Heart —Saturday, June 12, at 8 p.m.
• Peace Frog: The Ultimate Doors Tribute — Friday and Saturday, June 25-26, at 8 p.m.
The CPPAC Experience offers extraordinary music and theatrical shows within an intimate setting throughout the year. Free and convenient parking is always available.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is a multi-purpose facility featuring a 443-seat theatre, a 200-person grand ballroom, and the Historic Largo Feed Store which holds 100. The center promotes and encourages performing arts among the Tampa Bay community, hosting a variety of national, regional, and local artists and groups. Each space is fully equipped to rent for corporate functions, company meetings, receptions, and special events. For more information, visit LargoArts.com.
To preserve the health and safety of guests and staff, four-top tables will be arranged six feet apart and sold only as a package — four tickets — to promote proper social distancing. Following the guidelines in Pinellas County's ordinance, guests and staff are required to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverage, inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center or outdoors on the Parkview Terrace. Congregating on the dance floor is prohibited during the performance.
All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance. For questions about the venue, series, or seating, contact the box office at 727-587-6793.
‘Jersey Boys’ performances rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the performances of Tony Award-winner “Jersey Boys” on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and Wednesday, Feb. 24, have been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new dates, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 12-13, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”
West Coast Players to present ‘Wally’s Café’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present “Wally's Café” by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark, running March 12-28, at West Coast Players theatre, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Tickets cost $25. Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be observed. Visit wcplayers.com for information on ticketing and safety protocol.
“Wally’s Café,” directed by Brad Brady and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., tells the story of Wally, owner of a roadside café on the wrong side of the road 60 miles outside Las Vegas. His wife, Louise, the long-suffering spouse of a man with a dream; and their first customer, Janet, a star-struck Midwestern girl hitchhiking her way to Hollywood, see all of Wally’s hopes and dreams bite the dust. Nevertheless, there is a happy ending to this gag-filled comedy that spans four decades.
Capitol Theatre reschedules Ricky Skaggs concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the concert featuring 15-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Skaggs Monday, March 15, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $37.50, are on sale now.
Beatles tribute band to perform at CPPAC
LARGO — Direct From Las Vegas and endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney himself, Yesterday, a Beatles tribute band, will perform Sunday, March 28, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $140. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com.
The band completed a five-month run of shows at the Tropicana in Las Vegas and a three-year run at the Liverpool Club becoming the longest running show in Atlantic City history.
Jake Shimabukuro Clearwater show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Jake Shimabukuro concert Thursday, March 25, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Wednesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now.
With only four strings, Shimabukuro is a humble ukulele master whose mission is to connect and inspire people. Whether one on one or in front of an audience of thousands, he shares a deep emotional connection with the listener that is open, magical and transcendent.
Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his craft, Shimabukuro delivers performances around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity, deep musicality and a natural entertainer's flair.
Albums such as “Gently Weeps,” “Peace Love Ukulele” and “Grand Ukulele” topped the Billboard World Music Charts and as a live performer he became one of the hottest tickets around, making frequent appearances on media outlets like “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
Gallery to host two-day show featuring Alex Sepkus
SAFETY HARBOR — A trunk show featuring the work of Alex Sepkus will be presented Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21, at Syd Entel Galleries, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
Show hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.
A master of design and a true original in today’s world, Sepkus is first a craftsman whose priority is beauty, whose insight and passion for his work are his driving force in life and whose abilities lie within his hands.
"I do not keep my technique a secret,” Sepkus said in a press release. “It’s simply the thing that I do with my fingers that transfer the idea from my head to the material.”
A voracious reader, his greatest inspiration comes from engrossing himself within the pages of great literary works. He gets lost in a world that brings him thousands of different ideas.
"When I design a piece of jewelry, it is as if I am writing a book,” he explained. “Each design is a chapter, not in words but in shapes and textures. I make precious stones and cold metal speak.”
A native of Vilnius, Sepkus received his graduate degree in industrial design from the Lithuanian Academy of Arts. His studies included interiors, glass making, sculpture, etchings and graphics and his graduate work was ultimately in jewelry design.
With a strong understanding and respect for precision and balance, personified by his father, a well-respected architect, Sepkus developed a great passion for the intricacies of his craft, creating a world that can be truly appreciated only under a microscope.
Sepkus’ efforts earned him the Jewelers of America New Designer of the Year Award within his first five years. Gaining national and international recognition, his designs are coveted masterpieces and are showcased in over 100 of the finest specialty stores around the country.
For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.