SAFETY HARBOR — Randall Bramblett will perform Saturday, May 7, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
Bramblett is touring in support of his 2020 release “Pine Needle Fire.”
“Pine Needle Fire” is the 12th Randall Bramblett album of his storied solo career. On his website, Bramblett says it is “about time passing, or at least grappling with the realization that you don’t have an infinite amount of time left like you think you do when you’re young."
Bramblett has built up an impressive and diverse solo catalog over the course of his life in music. To him, it is his solo work that is the most rewarding thing of all.
“Doing those classic, huge, great songs with other artists is always a thrill and an honor, but they’re not my songs,” he said. “It’s much more satisfying for me to write something in my voice that means something to me personally, and then hear it come together musically with people I love and have it develop into a beautiful thing.”
The esteemed singer-songwriter is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a career spanning four decades. The Jesup, Georgia, native has been highly sought-after for his creativity as both a collaborator and skilled touring sideman. His talent has earned him the respect of his peers and many of rock’s finest luminaries.
In 1974 he was part of the Gregg Allman Band for his “Laid Back” album and tour. In the 1970s he joined Sea Level with Chuck Leavell. He’s shared stages with artists such as Steve Winwood, Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band and Widespread Panic, among others.
Bramblett is also a noted songwriter. He penned the title track for the Grammy nominated Blind Boys of Alabama’s last album, adding to a long catalog of songs covered by Raitt, Gregg Allman, Hot Tuna, Delbert McClinton, Chuck Leavell and more.
Cat Ridgeway will open for Bramblett.
Ridgeway is a skilled singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Orlando, known for her soulful vocals, high energy, and magnetic stage presence. Her 2020 release, “Nice to Meet You,” marked her debut as a fully independent artist to commercial radio. The record jumped up 59 spots to No. 66 on the Americana charts, and the lead single “Giving You Up” tied for the No. 5 most-added Americana single nationally. While these numbers may seem humble, they are quite impressive for an independent artist pitching to commercial radio for the very first time.
Ridgeway has played many festival stages, sharing bills with acts such as Arcade Fire, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, the Indigo Girls, and Marty Balin. She most recently opened for Mac McAnally of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.