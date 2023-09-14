CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. The next walks will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants meet their guide at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 North Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the library.
The walk begins in the courtyard of the library in front of the Centennial Oak sculpture. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas. Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour-long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals. Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.