ST. PETERSBURG — Kentucky native Jack Harlow will play Thursday, Sept. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Babyface Ray and Mavi also will perform.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. According to the venue, tickets are sold out. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Harlow embodies effortlessness according to Atlantic Records. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, the 22-year-old has seen a meteoric rise since the release of his 2020 single, the platinum-selling “Whats Poppin.” Produced by Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz, “Whats Poppin” is poised to be the first of many mainstream hits for the rapper who got his start writing poetry and wrote one of his first verses at age 12, as he divulges on 2017’s “Eastern Parkway,” the opener to his breakout 2017 mixtape, “Gazebo.” Harlow’s story is one of a decade of shedding ego, chasing fire, and getting as close to fluidity as possible.
Inspired by his mom’s love of hip-hop, André 3000, Missy Elliott, Drake, and others, the Generation Now/Atlantic artist’s journey through hip-hop feels as if it has several start points, including 2015’s “Handsome Harlow” EP, 2016’s “18” and 2017’s “Gazebo” mixtapes. These serve as the genesis of Harlow finding his voice and starting to define his honey-tongued sound. Harlow’s single, “Dark Knight,” which will go down was the first of many watershed moments.
Growing his profile as prolific, Harlow released “Confetti” in 2019. Fanfare swirled around Harlow for tracks like the hard-hitting “Rotten,” the Bryson Tiller-assisted “Thur the Night,” and the heartfelt “River Road.” On each of these three songs, Harlow displayed his range as a rapper, going from making certified bangers to witty pop hits, to a song so bare it felt timeless upon the first play. “Confetti” featured Harlow playing DJ, guiding the party with an attractive fervor. Standouts like “Warsaw” and “Heavy Hitter” showcased Jack’s ability to drawl and sing and produce pristine club-ready smashes.
All the while, the “Confetti” mixtape revealed Harlow’s obsessions with mortality and legacy, reminding us that beneath the veneer of a good time, Harlow remains a wise thinker. Too, Harlow finds himself in the throes of social change, returning to his native Louisville to lead protests in the wake of the murder of Breonna Taylor.
A star with a heart of gold, to celebrate his birthday, Harlow released the “Sweet Action” EP in March of 2020. Including the massive “Whats Poppin” single, “Sweet Action” featured Harlow honing in on his singing and ease of delivery.