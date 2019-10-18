TAMPA — The alternative rock collective The Maine is on the road headlining their massive North American Mirror tour. The Maine will perform Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum. 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.50. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
A press release announcing the tour indicates the shows will feature an immersive live experience that will include custom “You Are OK” cocktails, a mandatory golden dress code, and much more.
Seven albums in, and the Maine’s new release “You Are OK” is arguably the band’s most considerable sonic leap in their 12-year career. What makes the Maine unique is their ability and inspiration to take risks, all while staying tuned in and consistently exceeding the expectations of their fans.
“You Are OK” marks the Maine’s first Top 10 album in its premiere on the charts where it peaked at No. 8. It also came in at No. 1 as an independent record, No. 2 rock album, No. 2 vinyl album, and No. 3 alternative album. Known for their live shows, the Maine plans to take “You Are OK” around the globe, visiting South America, Europe and other destinations. The band also spent their summer on the Sad Summer Festival, co-headlining the inaugural year of a touring music festival in the U.S.
The Maine features John O’Callaghan, Pat Kirch, Jared Monaco, Garrett Nickelsen, and Kennedy Brock.