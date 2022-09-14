Moonflower at First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will feature the music of Santana and Grand Funk Railroad performed by Moonflower. The event will take place Friday, Oct. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, the event will feature a performance by Moonflower, a group of five musicians whose love of Santana and Grand Funk Railroad is evident in their lively shows.
Mark Barrios — on guitar and vocals — is a long time and well-respected guitarist in the Tampa Bay area. Other members include Brad Trumbull on keyboards and vocals, Manny Betancourt on percussion and vocals, Howard Kleinfeld on bass and David Nunez on drums.
The band will reproduce the sound, the feelings, and the excitement of the great music of Santana and then morph into a tribute to Grand Funk Railroad, bringing back the band’s incredible hits from the early ’70s to the ’90s.
The celebration will come to life on Seminole City Center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill. The event will feature a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, and prizes, as well as the concert. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted.
As a new feature, First Friday Seminole is seeking vocalists to kick off each event with the presentation of the National Anthem. If you know someone who is an incredible singer, email gerry@williamclare.com for more information.
For information, call Gerry Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com.
Early Bird presents ‘Beau Jest’
CLEARWATER — “Beau Jest” opened Sept. 11 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The production will run through Oct. 23.
The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Directed by Jessica Burchfield, the production features Lenny Agnello, Rick Bronson, Georgia Kosloski, Brendan Osorio, Gianna Settle, and Chase Tomberlin. Alan Monney Jr. designed and constructed the set and Michael Arnold is serving as stage manager.
“‘Beau Jest’ is hilarious,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “The cast is so talented, and I am delighted to be working with director Jessica Burchfield. It is my favorite kind of play that combines humor and heart. The Early Bird audiences will have so much fun watching this wonderful production.”
This will be Burchfield’s first time directing at Early Bird.
“‘Beau Jest’ is an incredibly poignant, well-written script that has given our immensely talented actors numerous opportunities to discover the heartbeat of the Goldman family — the love and care they have for one another,” Birchfield said. “You will see a boyfriend hopelessly in love, a mother absentmindedly fixing everything about her daughter’s life, a young woman searching for love everywhere but inside herself, and so much more. It is a heartwarming story full of colorful individuals who in the end realize that family is more than just weekly dinners.”
In November, the dinner theater will present the comedy “Miracle on South Division Street,” directed by Donna Donnelly
Beach Art Center announces new show
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — An opening reception for “Imaginarium” will be Friday, Sept. 16, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The show opened Sept. 12 and will continue through Oct. 28. The public is welcome to visit the center to view the show. For information, call 727-596-4331 or visit www.beachartcenter.org
SPC unveils ‘Jonesin’ ’
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for “Jonesin’ — To Make a Difference” will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at the St. Petersburg College EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater.
The exhibit features the art of Safety Harbor Art and Music Center Collective member Ed Derkevics. “Jonesin’” is a folk-art representation that shines a light on the downtrodden in society. This art exhibit questions the contemporary societal structures in place that allow these inequities to permeate. This artwork shows people who society has left behind. It asks what we, as a society, can do better.
The reception will feature live music and entertainment along with finger food and drinks. The exhibit will be on display through December.
For information, visit fb.me/e/cRS8yg6ay.
USF College of The Arts performances to be offered for free
TAMPA — The University of South Florida is taking steps to increase opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the general public to engage with the arts.
Effective immediately, USF’s College of The Arts will offer tickets to all its events free of charge. In addition, the college will begin to schedule some weekday matinees to provide options for individuals who may not be able to attend evening or weekend performances.
Both changes reflect USF’s commitment to community engagement and will be implemented with the goal of making performances more accessible and equitable.
“The arts are integral in our lives, and part of our responsibility is to invite the public onto our campuses to join our arts communities,” USF College of The Arts Dean Chris Garvin said. “Providing easy access and making everyone feel welcome is a part of our mission going forward.”
This initiative aligns with the university’s Strategic Plan, In Pursuit of Excellence, which includes a focus on Design, Arts and Performance. USF recognizes and celebrates how creativity and exposure to the richness of the arts are essential elements to the educational experience and the value of that exposure for the overall community.
The College of The Arts is the creative center of the university for students in the fields of music, theater, art, dance and architecture. A wide variety of concerts, exhibitions, lectures, recitals, plays and performances featuring students, faculty and guest artists are presented on the Tampa campus throughout the academic year. Some signature events include the Steinway Piano Series, the Fall Dance Concert and performances from the USF Symphony Orchestra.
“Engaging with every generation, from children to retirees, is an important part of how we build community for the arts in Tampa Bay,” Garvin added.
Registration for music, dance and theater performances is required to accommodate seating.
For information, visit the College of The Arts events page, online at www.usf.edu/arts/events/.
