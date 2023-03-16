CLEARWATER — The Steve Miller Band will perform Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $73.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Guitarist, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller in 2021 dug deep into his archives and found an unreleased, full-length concert recording and released it as “Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977.” Miller says the process of going through his vaults intensified his desire to perform in person once again.
Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late 1960s with albums like “Children of the Future,” “Sailor” and “Brave New World.”
Then, in the '70s, Miller crafted a more polished brand of rock 'n' roll music that produced hits including “The Joker,” “Livin' in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock'n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love,” and “Abracadabra” among them.
Running through Miller's catalog is a combination of virtuosity and songcraft along with melodic vocals and signature guitar riffs. His parents were jazz aficionados — Les Paul was his godfather — so as a budding guitarist and singer, Miller absorbed valuable lessons from their musical tradition.
When the family moved to Texas, Miller deepened his education in the blues, meeting T-Bone Walker and learning to sing and play listening to him and Jimmy Reed. Miller then moved to Chicago where he played with Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Lightnin' Hopkins, Buddy Guy, and Paul Butterfield.
In addition to touring with his band, Miller is also contributing his time to serving on the visiting committee of the Department of Musical Instruments of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and as a board member of Jazz at Lincoln Center, where he curates and hosts shows at both institutions celebrating blues, jazz, and early American music.
From 2015-2017, Miller and guitar legend Jimmie Vaughan presented seven sold-out shows at JALC, including “Ma Rainey Meets Miles Davis” and “T Bone Walker — A Bridge From Blues to Jazz.”
In 2018, Miller with Marty Stuart presented two sold-out shows called “Music from Appalachia.” In 2019, he joined forces with the Patrick Bartley Sextet and vocalist Brianna Thomas to bring “Cannonball Adderley and the Blues” to the JALC stage.