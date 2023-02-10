TAMPA — The Koffin Kats will perform Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
The groundwork for the band was laid near Detroit, when Vic Victor — lead vocalist and upright bass — joined forces with long-time friend and guitarist Tommy Koffin. After adding drummer Damian Detroit, the band kicked off in June 2003, stopping for nothing.
Now, with 20 years of touring internationally and thousands live shows, the touring trio’s current home is out on the open road.
The Koffin Kats began by putting together songs with such subjects as dealing with the horrors of the real world, as well as science fiction themes. The band started in small local bars playing for beer, hoping for gas money, and eventually made their way out of the Midwest.
The next couple of years contained positives including numerous North American tours, and negatives concerning changes at the drumming position. During this time they released their first three albums: “Koffin Kats” in 2003, “Inhumane” in 2005, and “Straying from the Pack” in 2006.
The three album releases and their supporting tours gained attention for the Koffin Kats and helped get the band noticed in the wide world of punk and psychobilly. In 2007, Vic and Tommy connected with drummer Eric “E-Ball” Walls to record the band’s fourth studio album, “Drunk in the Daylight,” released in 2008.
After some additional personnel changes, the Koffin Kats signed with Sailor’s Grave Records in late 2011 and released “Our Way & The Highway” in January 2012. The trio supported their sixth studio album’s release with nonstop international touring, finally ending in summer of 2013. In autumn of the same year, they released another full-length album, “Born of the Motor.”
The band’s founding lineup returned in 2016. In 2017, the trio self-released the album “Party Time In The End Times” under the Koffin Kats Records label. The band toured throughout the following years until the COVID-19 pandemic brought live entertainment to a halt.
During the unexpected break from touring, the band took time to write and record. Vic and Tommy put together an acoustic release called “Victor & Koffinfunkle.” Back in writing mode they then focused on new material.
This brought about the early 2021 self-release of “Ya Can’t Take It With Ya,” a six-track EP. The band continues to tour and is currently working on new material to release throughout 2023, their 20th anniversary year.