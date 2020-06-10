CLEARWATER — Emmy Award-winning comedian Paula Poundstone will take the stage Saturday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Poundstone is one of the country’s preeminent comedians, known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit.
In 2017, Poundstone released her second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” in which she offers herself up as a guinea pig in a series of thoroughly unscientific experiments. Kirkus Reviews called the book, "A deeply revealing memoir in which the pathos doesn’t kill the humor — delivers more than it promises." The book debuted at No. 1 on the Amazon Bestsellers List in Humor and the audiobook was one of the five finalists for 2018 Audio Book of the Year. The book was recognized as one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States.
Poundstone is a popular panelist on NPR's No. 1 show, the weekly comedy news quiz “Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!” Her new weekly podcast for Starburns Audio, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” is a comedy field guide to life. Each week Poundstone and her co-host, Adam Felber, a friend and fellow panelist on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to help us navigate life in the 21st century.
Poundstone also can be heard on the big screen as “Forgetter Paula” in Disney/Pixar's “Inside Out,” winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. She has also starred in her own series on both HBO and ABC, is included on Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comics of All Time and won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up. In 2019, Paula’s standup special “Cats, Cops and Stuff” was named by TIME Magazine and Tig Notaro as one of the 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.