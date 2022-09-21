American Pickers to film in Florida
The American Pickers are heading back to Florida. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in December 2022.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” Cineflix Media said. “Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.”
The “American Pickers” TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, the show would love to hear from you.
The pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. If interested, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.
“American Pickers” is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on History.
St. Petersburg Rocktoberfest set for October
ST. PETERSBURG — Enjoy lively music, mouthwatering food, pints of beer, family and fun at St. Petersburg Rocktoberfest, running Oct. 28-30, at Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Hours are Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission to this pet-friendly event is free.
Festivalgoers will find a wide variety of food plus a German feast fit for King Ludwig himself. Dine on German foods like schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock), steckerlfisch (grilled fish on a stick), wurstl (sausages), brezen (pretzels), knodel (potato or flour dumplings), kasespatzel (cheese noodles), sweet mustards, sauerkraut, red cabbage and more.
Between performances, attendees can shop the marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products and services.
For more information, visit www.paragonfestivals.com.
Music in the Park delayed by rain
SEMINOLE — Rainy weather forced the Seminole Recreation Division to postpone the opening night of its annual Music in the Park series.
The kick-off was scheduled for Sept. 16, but evening storms caused the postponement. J.J. and the Time Bandits were set to be the featured musical artist for the evening.
The city’s annual Music in the Park series is presented at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. Select Tampa Bay area musicians will entertain concertgoers on five consecutive Fridays.
The music will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and admission is free. Food, beverages, snacks and treats will also be available for purchase.
Attendees may bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted in the park. For more information, visit www.myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.
The series will now get underway Friday, Sept. 23, with a performance by North 2 South. J.J. and the Time Bandits have been rescheduled for Oct. 21.
Following is a look at this year’s lineup of musical acts:
• Friday, Sept. 23 — North 2 South.
• Friday, Sept. 30 — Cross Junction Band.
• Friday, Oct. 7 — Toppermost Beatles Tribute.
• Friday, Oct. 14 — The Petty Experience.
• Friday, Oct. 23 — JJ and the Time Bandits.
Public art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered select Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The next walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals.
Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance. The afternoon walks are coordinated to end just prior to the monthly Downtown District Sip and Stroll event. All art walk participants are entitled to a discount if they wish to attend Sip and Stroll.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.
Redington Shores artist project spotlights St. Pete Chess Club
ST. PETERSBURG — Redington Shores resident and artist Jackie Kaufman is creating art with the St. Petersburg Chess Club.
Kaufman received a grant from Creative Pinellas, the National Endowment of the Arts, and the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners to work with the St. Petersburg Chess Club to bring awareness to the club and all the benefits that playing chess has through an art project.
The St. Petersburg Chess Club has been in the same location and building, next to the shuffleboard courts in St. Petersburg, for 91 years. It is the oldest chess club in its original location in the country. It is an active club that meets three times a week for play, tournaments and lessons, but most people do not know it exists.
Kaufman conducted a two-day workshop in June for nine members of the chess club, ages 7 to 63, to teach them the process on how to create their own pieces through a mold making and casting process. Each piece was cast in pewter from the original mold.
The chess board, created by Alex Kaufman Designs, is made of aluminum and glass. It will be shown at various locations around the St. Petersburg area, beginning its journey at the Morean Arts Center at 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, from Sept. 10-30, the main feature of their "Checkered" show.
Surveys will be taken at all the locations to see the impact the project has in bringing awareness to this club and its members. At the end of the year, the board will be gifted to the club to be used for generations for chess play and tournaments.
Follow the journey on the artist’s Instagram page @rockmywordinc or visit www.rockmyworldinc.etsy.com.
DRV Fine Art Studios & Gallery to debut in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Artist and entrepreneur Deserie R. Valloreo will celebrate the opening of DRV Fine Art Studios & Gallery on Thursday, Oct. 6, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with a yoga session designed specifically for artists taught by yoga instructor Ruben Vasquez.
Following the yoga session at 11 a.m., the gallery will officially open to the public. Registration is required for the yoga session and can be completed at tinyurl.com/4mdmyfwj.
“I am beyond excited to launch the opening of my gallery in Gulfport,” said Valloreo. “The art scene here is exploding and I am very fortunate to be a part of it. The entire town embraces creativity and art is everywhere you look in Gulfport.”
Prior to pursuing a career in art, Valloreo was known in the community for her health and wellness products and services including herbal formulas, workshops, yoga and corporate wellness programs.
“Drawing on my health and wellness background, it is fulfilling to help artists of all kinds feel their best so they can create their best works,” she said. “With this in mind, we are hosting ‘Yoga for Artists’ on the morning of our opening to the public.”
DRV Gallery features the acrylic paintings of Valloreo as well as fine art works by seven of the region’s most innovative artists, including painters Rhonda Care, Paula Roy, Curtis Whitman and Seven C Music owner Dave Hosler, jeweler and sculptor Doug D’Souza, along with multi award-winning book excavation artist Ted Wray. Visiting artists will be featured on a rotating basis.
“To keep things fresh, DRV Gallery will also host guest artist shows, which will be open to 2D and 3D artists,” said Valloreo. “We are working on scheduling our first guest artist show now.”
The gallery is at 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S. Visit DRVGallery.com.
Inaugural SoHo Artwalk set
TAMPA — The first-ever SoHo Artwalk will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., at the north end of South Howard Avenue at Rose Bar Tampa, 122 South Howard Ave., Tampa.
The walk will continue along the mile-long stretch to Bella’s Italian Café, 1413 South Howard Ave. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at several participating locations.
The walk is a one-day showcase of local artists, featuring painters-at-work, face painting, caricature drawing, custom poetry by typewriter, roaming poets, a dance performance, T-shirt printing, and other family-friendly art activities. Taking place along Tampa’s Howard Avenue, the event will also include displays of local artwork for purchase spanning a wide variety of styles including pop art, contemporary, abstract, surrealism, fine art, mixed media and more. A mural entitled “Love Birds” will also be unveiled during the day at the Bern’s Steak House warehouse, located across from 717 South and Ava.
Maps showing designated stops on the SoHo Artwalk will be available at various locations and on display at Ike Smart City kiosks across the city of Tampa.
The SoHo Artwalk is the brainchild of Tyler Sirota, art curator at the Epicurean Hotel and several other venues, who created the event to promote the area’s rich artistic talent with the Tampa Bay community.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/s/soho-artwalk-2022/825827105096071/.
‘Inclusivity’ exhibit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay's September virtual and in-person exhibit, “Inclusivity: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month,” features artwork by member artists Ali V., Carla L. and Marcus S.
The exhibit coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. With this exhibit, which features art from Hispanic and Latino member artists, Creative Clay joins the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in paying tribute to Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched the United States and society.
“The voices of Creative Clay’s Hispanic and Latino artists speak to us through their art and may be viewed in our newest exhibit, ‘Inclusivity: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month,’” said Jody Bikoff, director of exhibitions at Creative Clay. “The three featured artists’ narratives emerge through their artwork. Ali V. creates vibrant paintings connecting her visions with ancient Mayan designs. Carla L. paints stories of her life in Venezuela, New York and Florida. Marcus S. expresses his view of the world through figurative drawings in colored pencil.”
The theme of inclusivity was inspired by this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month national theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” Bikoff curated this exhibit to specifically speak to that theme.
“The artists’ authentic and personal stories as told through their art inform the public of the importance of their culture and inclusion in their community and the world,” Bikoff said.
“Inclusivity” may be viewed at www.creativeclay.org. Choose the "Gallery" tab. Beginning Sept. 15, this exhibit may be seen in person at Creative Clay's Good Folk Gallery, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Creative Clay is at 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Learn more about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs at www.creativeclay.org.
Bilheimer Capitol to offer Haunted Happy Hour tours
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Haunted Happy Hour Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7, at the Bilheimer, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Space is limited for each tour. Tickets priced at $15 also include the choice of one beer, wine, soda or spooky specialty cocktail.
Attendees should arrive 30 minutes before show time and visit the ticket office to pick up drink tickets. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
In the 100 years since the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre was built, ghostly legends and first-hand reports of strange happenings abound. Your guide will lead you within its walls to experience the theater as only the haunted have.
Tours begin at 6 p.m. and continue every half hour. The last tour will begin at midnight each evening.
Alcoholic beverages, including specialty cocktails, are available before the tour to prepare you for the spooky tour and after to help ward off any lingering spirits.
This event is open only to those 16 and older, and minors must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.
