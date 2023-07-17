A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Barbie’
Genre: Fantasy and comedy
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell
Director: Greta Gerwig
Rated: PG-13
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 21 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Oppenheimer’
Genre: Epic biographical thriller
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh
Director: Christopher Nolan
Rated: R
“Oppenheimer” is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.
The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.
Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.
The film is scheduled for release on July 21 by Universal Pictures.
‘They Cloned Tyrone’
Genre: Science fiction comedy mystery
Cast: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx
Director: Juel Taylor
Rated: R
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 21 by Netflix.
‘The Beanie Bubble’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan
Directors: Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash
Rated: R
Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy crazy in history. "The Beanie Bubble" is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.
The film is scheduled to released in select cinemas on July 21, before its streaming release on July 28 by Apple TV+.
‘Cobweb’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman and Antony Starr
Director: Samuel Bodin
Rated: R
Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall — a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on July 21 by Lionsgate.
‘Fear the Night’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Maggie Q, Kat Foster, Travis Hammer and Gia Crovatin
Director: Neil LaBute
Not rated
The film follows Iraqi war veteran Tess (Maggie Q), as she prepares to strike back after a group of home invaders attack during her sister's bachelorette party, and she discovers that they are hellbent on not leaving any witnesses behind.
The film will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand on July 21 through Quiver Distribution.