CLEARWATER — Classic Albums Live will perform Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
Released in 1979, “The Wall” is Pink Floyd’s 11th studio album. A rock opera, the story revolves around Pink, a rock star driven by depression to insulate himself from society. His self-imposed isolation is symbolized by a wall.
A commercial success, the album charted at No. 1 in the United States for 15 weeks and spawned the singles “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2,” “Run Like Hell” and “Comfortably Numb.” Other memorable songs include “Young Lust,” “Hey You” and “Mother.”
Anything but a cover band, like a symphony orchestra performing the works of Mozart, Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on re-creating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.
Other Classic Album Live performances scheduled in the series include the following:
- The Rolling Stones’ “Let It Bleed” — Thursday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.
- The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” — Thursday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
- Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes” — Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Classic Albums Live Series packages, which include a ticket to four selected Classic Albums Live shows, are priced at $99. Reserved single show tickets are priced at $50, $45 and $35.