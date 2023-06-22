Gulfport’s DRV Gallery will present “Body Beautiful,” a collection of photographs by award-winning photographer Colin Ward, debuting at an opening reception on Thursday, July 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport.
The exhibit will showcase the ways the beauty of the human body blends with the wondrous landscape around us. The exhibit runs through July 14 and is the kick-off event for the third annual Body Beautiful First Friday Art Walk, taking place the following evening.
Ward’s works — known as “figures in the landscape” — focus on beautiful humans in beautiful settings such as Lake Tahoe, the Great Salt Lake, Baja, Mexico, and more, where the blending of the human form and landscape take on a magical and vibrant appearance. His photography has been featured in such magazines “Sail,” “Shutter,” “Model Society,” “Malvie” and “Vigour.”
Ward has received numerous awards from the Club of Black and White Photography.
"I am very excited to be included in this Body Beautiful themed event and am excited to display my work at DRV Gallery,” said Ward. “My goal with photography is to be positive and to show the beauty in the world around us.”
Ward’s work will be familiar to many photography lovers in the Tampa region, having previously shown at House of Shadows, Five Deuces, ArtsXchange and the Tampa Museum of Photography.