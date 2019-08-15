A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig and Emma Nelson
- Director: Richard Linklater
- Rated: PG-13
From acclaimed director Richard Linklater, and based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Maria Semple, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is a hopeful chase through the complicated world of the chic, genius, self-observer Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett). An inspiring comedy about a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passion after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette’s leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.
When Bernadette’s neighbor Audrey (Kristen Wiig) demands that Bernadette clear the brambles because they’re out of control, it uproots a comically absurd series of mishaps — from a fake hit and run to a virtual assistant turned Russian crime syndicate to a full-on intervention — that changes Bernadette’s life as she knows it. As the brambles are bulldozed, so is the last of her capacity for existing in the monotonous world we all know so well.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” explores what happens when life challenges us to reconnect with what truly inspires us. Bernadette’s epic adventure takes her from her shelter and her home to the icy wide open spaces of Antarctica. And in finding herself, her family finds her — and discovers who she truly is.
Can a woman who has stopped creating start to be inspired again?
‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’
- Genre: Animation
- Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown and Eugenio Derbez
- Directors: Thurop Van Orman and John Rice
- Rated: PG
The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”
When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Islands in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and tech-pig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely super-team to save their homes.
‘Good Boys’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams
- Directors: Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg
- Rated: R
Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express” and “Sausage Party” take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, “Good Boys.”
After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.
But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis).
‘Blinded by the Light’
- Genre: Drama and musical
- Cast: Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura, Hayley Atwell and Dean-Charles Chapman
- Director: Gurinder Chadha
- Rated: PG-13
“Blinded by the Light” is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit.
The film tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father (Kulvinder Ghir). But when a classmate (Aaron Phagura) introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.
‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Nia Long, Corinine Foxx, John Corbett, Sophie Nélisse, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo and Brec Bassinger
- Director: Johannes Roberts
- Rated: PG-13
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju) exploring a submerged Mayan City.
Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hell.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Informer’
- Genre: Thriller and crime
- Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common and Ana de Armas
- Director: Andrea di Stefano
- Not rated
Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas).
He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI and using his covert skills in an operation to take down the General, the most powerful crime boss in New York.
But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do the General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive.
Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations — the mob, the NYPD and the FBI — in order to save himself and his family.
‘Sextuplets’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Marlon Wayans, Molly Shannon, Glynn Turman, Michael Ian Black and Debbi Morgan
- Director: Michael Tiddes
- Not rated
“Sextuplets” is a Netflix comedy from producers Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez, plus producer Nathan Reimann and director Michael Tiddes.
The film tells the story of Alan, an expectant father who grew up believing he was an only child. While searching for his birth mother, Alan comes face-to-face with a brother he never knew existed, Russell, who helps him uncover their secret status as sextuplets (all played by Wayans). Soon they begin a spontaneous road trip to track down their additional siblings, but not before Alan wonders whether exploring his roots was a huge mistake.
‘Aquarela’
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Hayat Mokhenache and Peter Madej
- Director: Viktor Kossakovsky
- Rated: PG
“Aquarela” takes audiences on a deeply cinematic journey through the transformative beauty and raw power of water.
Captured at a rare 96 frames-per-second, the film is a visceral wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force and capricious will of Earth’s most precious element. From the precarious frozen waters of Russia’s Lake Baikal to Miami in the throes of Hurricane Irma to Venezuela’s mighty Angel Falls, water is the main character showcased in “Aquarela,” with director Victor Kossakovsky capturing her many personalities in startling cinematic clarity.
The film will be shown in theaters at 48 frames-per-second, double the typical 24 frames-per-second, as projectors with the ability to project at 96-frames-per-second are extremely rare today, but when the time comes that the capacity is there, “Aquarela” will be one of the first films to be shown at that speed.