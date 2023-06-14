CLEARWATER — The franchise that originated with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is taking the show on the road this summer with the “Werq the World Tour 2023,” which will feature a show set for Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road.
This show is for those 18 and older. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show will feature performers Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja, Vanessa Vanjie and select finalists from Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
According to the show description, the performers are “unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq.”
The lineup is subject to change.