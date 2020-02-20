CLEARWATER — The Grammy Award-winning vocal group Little Big Town will perform Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 26 and 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In January, the group released “Nightfall,” their ninth studio album, through Capitol Nashville. The country music foursome is on the road in support of their new release.
Consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook, Little Big Town first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It on Home,” “Good as Gone” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.” Their breakthrough albums “Tornado” and “Pain Killer” produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015, “Girl Crush.” “The Breaker,” released in 2017, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts and landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. It also earned critical acclaim, marking the group’s fourth Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. The album features their Grammy-winning, multi-week No. 1 single “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated song “When Someone Stops Loving You.”
Little Big Town has earned more than 40 award-show nominations and in the past five years has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM, and an Emmy award. Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2014, the group went on to receive their star on the Nashville Walk of Fame in 2017. In July of 2018, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville launched their lead, yearlong exhibit called “Little Big Town: The Power of Four.” The exhibit showcases the band’s powerful and storied 20-year history within the country music community.
The band recently launched 4 Cellars wine, their first non-musical project as a band, with Browne Family Vineyards. The collaboration features exclusive wine blended by the foursome and recently released canned wine spritzers called Day Drinking.