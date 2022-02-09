CLEARWATER — Three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa will perform Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $87. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Bonamassa, a virtuoso on guitar is backed by a stellar band of some of the top musicians around. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. On tour he will perform brand new songs from “Time Clocks” and “Royal Tea,” alongside career-spanning fan favorites with his incredible all-star band.
“Time Clocks” was released in October 2021. The album is a testament to Bonamassa’s credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. His new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication.
"What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date," said Bonamassa in a press release promoting the tour.
"I think Joe Bonamassa has made an album that is truly transitional,” said Kevin Shirley, Bonamassa’s longtime producer. “From a blues musician to a superstar artist, [and] I’m so thrilled to be along for the ride."
Bonamassa and Shirley brought on the legendary Bob Clearmountain to mix the epic tracks.
"This is one of the best albums I've mixed in years,” Clearmountain said. “Joe is not only one of the finest blues and rock guitarists of our time, he's also a brilliant songwriter, [which is] impressively apparent on this record."
Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. As a three-time Grammy-nominated artist who recently achieved his 24th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart — more than any other artist — with his last album “Royal Tea,” Bonamassa is only in his early 40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue of music. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date, all on his own label J&R Adventures, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums and adventurous side projects. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, producing, or working with other artists to spur new music.
In addition to his music and shows, Bonamassa continues to crank out weekly programming for his radio show "Different Shades of Blue" for Sirius XM’s Bluesville channel. Last year, he kicked off a new at-home weekly video interview series "Live from Nerdville" which currently has over 60 episodes aired on his Facebook, YouTube, and podcast outlets. With a new episode each week, Bonamassa has featured conversations with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Walter Trout, Steve Lukather of Toto, Todd Rundgren, comedian Jeff Garlin, esteemed singer-songwriter Dion, Peter Frampton, Brad Paisley and many more.
In addition to touring and releasing new music, Bonamassa’s nonprofit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation includes the Fueling Musicians Program, which supports touring musicians unable to make a living due to the global pandemic. Over $475,000 has been raised so far and has been distributed to more than 300 artists.