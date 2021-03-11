The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Yes Day’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega
- Director: Miguel Arteta
- Rated: PG
Always feeling like they have to say “no” to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a “yes day” — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.
The film is scheduled to be released March 12 by Netflix.
‘Long Weekend’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Finn Wittrock, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Damon Wayans Jr., Jim Rash, Casey Wilson, Zoe Chao, and Cyrina Fiallo
- Director: Stephen Basilone
- Rated: R
Bart’s chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.
The film is scheduled to be released March 12 by Stage 6 Films.
‘Dark Web: Cicada 3301’
- Genre: Action, comedy and thriller
- Cast: Jack Kesy, Conor Leslie, Ron Funches, and Alan Ritchson
- Director: Alan Ritchson
- Rated: R
Inspired by “Cicada 3301,” one of the most famous on-line puzzles in internet history, this high-speed, action-packed thrill ride is an intense, high-speed cyber-thriller based on a series of mysterious, unsolved real-life events.
It starts as genius hacker Connor discovers “Cicada 3301,” an online treasure hunt that could be a recruiting tool for a secret society. Soon Connor, art-expert friend Avi, and secretive librarian Gwen are dashing from graffiti sites to ancient libraries to uncover real-world clues. But they must outrun aggressive NSA agents, also hot on the trail of Cicada, who want the glory for themselves.
The film is scheduled to be released digitally March 12 by Lionsgate Films.
‘Trust’
- Genre: Romantic drama
- Cast: Victoria Justice, Matthew Daddario, Katherine McNamara, and Lucien Laviscount
- Director: Brian DeCubellis
- Not rated
When art gallery owner Brooke signs a handsome painter with an affinity for married women, the attraction between them is unmistakable. Left alone at home, her husband, Owen, soon finds comfort at a bar with a seductive and beautiful journalist. On once unshakable footing, Brooke and Owen's trust begins to dissolve as they unwittingly push each other toward the very thing they fear most.
The film is scheduled to be released March 12 in select theaters and on demand through Vertical Entertainment.
‘The Father’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams
- Director: Florian Zeller
- Rated: PG-13
Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the caregivers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces.
Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her?
“The Father” warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant — a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.
Distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, the film will be released in select theaters March 12 prior to being made available on premium video on demand beginning March 26.
‘Honeydew’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Sawyer Spielberg, Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley
- Director: Devereux Milburn
- Not rated
“Honeydew” tells the story of a young couple who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre.
Dark Star Pictures will release the film in available theaters March 12.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com.