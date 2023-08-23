A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Vacation Friends 2’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector, and Steve Buscemi
Director: Clay Tarver
Rated: R
Picking up a few months after the end of “Vacation Friends,” this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago.
But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.
The film debuts Aug. 25 exclusively as a Hulu Original.
‘Gran Turismo’
Genre: Biographical sports drama
Cast: Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou
Director: Neill Blomkamp
Rated: PG-13
“Gran Turismo” is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs — a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom).
Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.
The film will be released on Aug. 25 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, and Luis Guzmán
Director: Sammi Cohen
Rated: PG-13
Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 25 by Netflix.
‘Retribution’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz and Matthew Modine
Director: Nimród Antal
Rated: R
Liam Neeson stars in “Retribution,” an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge. When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 25 by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.
‘Bottoms’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Marshawn Lynch
Director: Emma Seligman
Rated: R
“Bottoms,” a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.
Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.
The film will be released on Aug. 25 through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
‘Golda’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Liev Schreiber, Lior Ashkenazi, and Dvir Benedek
Director: Guy Nattiv
Rated: PG-13
“Golda” is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.
Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 25 by Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures.
‘The Retirement Plan’
Genre: Action and comedy
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, and Ashley Greene
Director: Tim Brown
Rated: R
When Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), a retired beach bum. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant (Ron Perlman). But the bad guys are about to get more than they bargained for because Matt is not the wacky character he appears to be.
The film will be released on Aug. 25 through Darius Films and Falling Forward Films.
‘The Hill’
Genre: Biographical sports drama
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford, Joelle Carter, Randy Houser, Jesse Berry, Bonnie Bedelia and Scott Glenn
Director: Jeff Celentano
Rated: PG
Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill (Colin Ford) shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.
His stern, pastor father (Dennis Quaid) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters by Briarcliff Entertainment on Aug. 25.
‘Ahsoka’
Genre: Science fiction streaming series
Cast: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen
Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
“Ahsoka” is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 23, with two episodes. It will consist of eight episodes, concluding on Oct. 4.
