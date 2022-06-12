MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre to present Keith Urban

TAMPA — Keith Urban will perform Friday, June 17, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. His story is unlike any other filled with its own unique twists, turns and challenges. His infatuation with music is the core ingredient that — combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness — helps to explain why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists around. Urban’s musical boundaries are forever expanding, as is his audience.
Before all the accolades and a sizable number of awards that were yet to come, Urban had an upbringing full of music. Artists like Don Williams, Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell filled the din of his rural Australian home outside of Brisbane. Those sounds, coming out of the American heartland, were in full rotation on his father’s turntable, a drummer in his own right.
New Zealand-born and Queensland-raised, he was hooked on what he heard. And with a cheap guitar at age 6, support from his parents and bartered guitar lessons, Urban developed a singular desire to pursue a life of music.
When he was 10, Urban barely escaped with his life when the family’s home burnt to the ground. It was an especially brutal loss for a working-class family that didn’t have much to begin with, and it informed much of who he would become. Resilient and determined, Urban dropped out of school at 15 and began playing four sets a night in local bars.
The time served him well as he honed his guitar and performing skills, broadening his musical palate covering bands such as AC/DC and Dire Straits. He played in all kinds of bands performing everything from West Coast rock to duos and trios and even a short stint in a heavy metal band.
But Nashville was always the goal.
At age 20, Urban left Australia and headed to Nashville, where he did anything and everything to find his moment. Years back and forth between Australia and Nashville found Urban supporting himself on what little money he could scrounge up from sessions and club gigs with his guitar driven hybrid country-rock trio The Ranch.
It wasn’t until his mid 20s that Urban finally found a home, both in Nashville and at Capitol Records, with the release of a self-titled debut album that sent him off and running with the first of 24 No. 1 singles, an unprecedented achievement in country music for a then foreigner.
Today, Urban is a world-renowned artist, musician, producer, songwriter and singer who continues to evolve by absorbing musical inspiration from every genre of music. With the release of 2013’s No. 1 multi-platinum album “Fuse,” Urban doubled down on his quest to create a new hybrid sound, bringing many of his musical influences to bear creating his own brand of music.
“Fuse” cleared a path for the albums that would follow, including 2016’s “Ripcord,” and 2018’s “Graffiti U,” both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Charts in the U.S., Canada and Australia. They produced some of Urban’s biggest worldwide hits to date including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Parallel Line,” and “The Fighter.”
Urban’s live shows are an explosive experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship. He makes it his goal to connect with every soul in an arena of 15,000 or outdoors in front of 50,000.