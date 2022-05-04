CLEARWATER — Blues guitarist Shaun Hague will present “Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton” on
Sunday, May 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Eric Clapton’s album “Unplugged.” The 1992 album was recorded at Bray Studios, England, in front of an audience for the MTV Unplugged television series. The album featured acoustic versions of songs such as “Tears in Heaven” and “Layla.” It earned three Grammy Awards.
Hague has built a solid resume in the last 10 years. At just 17, he was named the Best Young Blues Guitarist by the House of Blues. By 21, the young guitarist was playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty.
To honor Clapton — Hague’s biggest musical influence — the blues guitarist has been making waves with “Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton.” The show features Robert Monroe on keyboards and vocals, Darius Peterson on drums, Din Bach on backing vocals, and Brandon Stephens on bass. Together, they provide a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton’s career from Bluesbreakers to Clapton’s “From the Cradle” album. With over 50 years of music to choose from, the show covers it all, with setlists featuring songs such as “Layla,” “Badge,” “The Core,” “White Room,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Tulsa Time,” “Cocaine” and many more.