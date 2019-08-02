TAMPA — Bad Luck will perform Friday, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
The angst-soaked sounds of Bad Luck invoke a nostalgic feeling for a time when all that mattered was the moment at hand. Taking you back to the glory days of adolescence with gritty guitars and brutally honest lyrics, the band’s auspicious beginning was in 2006 in Daytona Beach. Guitarist/vocalist Evan Blaine was recoding bands in his home studio when he met Dom Fox, who came in to lay down some vocal tracks for a hardcore band that he was in at the time. They quickly realized that the two of them had a lot in common and both had a love for writing contagious punk songs. They are joined by Fox’s brother Joe Fox on bass and Jake Kneer on drums.
Bad Luck’s music marries energetic and infectious pop with straightforward lyrics often told from a jaded point of view.
Their music is influenced by bands like Rancid, Nirvana, and Alkaline Trio; however, most will find their sound is closer akin to that of newer rock bands like I Am the Avalanche. The most interesting aspect of Bad Luck’s music is their use of “dueling vocals,” where Fox and Blaine play off each other in a way that is reminiscent of classic Taking Back Sunday songs.
After sharing the stage with influential bands from the pop punk music scene — including Transit, Mixtapes and Real Friends — and releasing their first two EPs “The Things That Get You Down” and “Cold Bones” — Bad Luck grabbed the attention of Tragic Hero Records. After seeing a live video of the band’s engaging performance, the label saw the outpouring of support that their fans had and knew this group was something special. The band was offered a deal and made plans to start recording their debut full-length with Brett Romnes producing and the legendary Jim Wirt engineering.
"We're all really excited and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the label,” said Kneer. “We can't wait to move forward."