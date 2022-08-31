TAMPA — Emmy-winning and Golden Globe nominated standup comedian Amy Schumer will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
From touring theaters and arenas all over the world, Schumer is the only female comic to headline Madison Square Garden and when asked about going back on the road, she said “Let’s go.” Schumer’s new comedy series “Life & Beth” recently premiered on Hulu. She co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall in March on ABC.
Schumer is an Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated standup comedian, actress, writer, producer and director. She is the creator, star, writer and executive producer of the award winning “Inside Amy Schumer,” the popular Comedy Central television series, which premiered in April 2013 to the network’s highest season premiere ratings of that year.
“Inside Amy Schumer” won the 2015 Writers Guild Award for Best Comedy/Variety Sketch series. In 2015, the show was honored with the first-ever Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sketch Variety Series. Schumer was also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Schumer received honors for Individual Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy from the Television Critics Association in 2015. Additionally, she was awarded the 2015 Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Among the show’s many accolades, it also received the prestigious Peabody Award in 2014. In 2019, she was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category for her comedy special “Amy Schumer Growing.”
Schumer’s Universal Pictures 2015 film “Trainwreck” dominated the worldwide box office as the hit summer comedy. She won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy and was nominated for a Writers’ Guild Award in the category of Original Screenplay. That same year, the British Academy of Film and Television honored Schumer with The Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy. Schumer’s one-hour Netflix Comedy special titled “The Leather Special” earned her a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Variety Special. Her one-hour HBO comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” directed by Chris Rock, premiered on October 17, 2015, and was HBO’s most watched Saturday night comedy special debut since December 2009.
In 2016, she was nominated for a Tony for her role in Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower.” In 2017, Schumer starred alongside Goldie Hawn in the mother-daughter comedy “Snatched,” which she also produced. That same year, Schumer was seen in Jason Hall’s drama “Thank You for Your Service.”
Schumer’s first book, The New York Times bestseller “The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo,” earned her a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Spoken Word Album and was released in paperback in August 2017.
Schumer starred in Stephen Karam’s “The Humans,” which made its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and launched in theaters and on Showtime this past November. Most recently, Schumer wrote, executive produced, directed and starred in her 10-episode comedy series “Life & Beth,” streaming now on Hulu.