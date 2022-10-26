ST. PETERSBURG — Bad Suns will take the stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
“When we were done touring our second record, we were exhausted being Bad Suns,” said singer/guitarist Christo Bowman in a press release from Epitaph Records. “We just decided to do whatever ... we wanted.”
It’s not surprising that Bad Suns felt burned out: After forming as teenagers in 2012, a pair of beloved albums — including 2014’s “Language & Perspective,” which peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200; and 2016’s “Disappear Here” — launched the LA-based quartet onto tours with the likes of the 1975 and Halsey, and festivals like Coachella. By the time their 2019 Epitaph debut, “Mystic Truth,” rolled around, the band — Bowman, guitarist Ray Libby, drummer Miles Morris, and bassist Gavin Bennett — needed a break. They awarded themselves a gap year after the crash-course education they received going straight from high-school halls into the indie-rock pressure cooker.
The band’s third studio album is a little softer around the edges, more contemplative, introspective, and somber but still resonant enough to introduce Bad Suns to some of the largest audiences of their career, including a slot on Lollapalooza’s main stage.
“We loved making ‘Mystic Truth,’” Bowman said. “We did a lot of growing up during that time. It was really important for us to make that record, but we were also really eager to get back to being Bad Suns again.”
Earlier this year, the band released their fourth studio album, “Apocalypse Whenever,” which highlights that unmistakable Bad Suns sound. “Apocalypse Whenever” features dreamy, pulsing ’80s synthesizers, flanked by Stratocasters through cranked Vox amps.
Conceived as “the soundtrack to a movie that doesn’t yet exist,” the 13-track album, helmed by longtime producer Eric Palmquist, is more conceptually rigorous than anything they’ve ever attempted — but no less compelling or accessible.
“We wanted to make something very poppy and forward-looking while not abandoning the past,” Bowman explained. “We also knew we wanted the album to have a through-line, a story from beginning to end.”
So, the band did what any good directors would: They assembled a mood board, filtering their neo-noir version of Los Angeles through the dreamlike haziness of author Haruki Murakami, the futuristic flair of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Blade Runner,” and the lifted cinematography of Spike Jonze’s “Her.”
These disparate influences don’t just offer “Apocalypse Whenever” an expanded palette of sonic choices to color Bad Sun’s airtight hooks; they help give the songs an emotional complexity that works on a multitude of levels depending on how listeners choose to receive them.
“Throughout the course of the album, the main character is forced to re-evaluate everything that’s happened in their life,” Bowman said. “Ultimately, the takeaway they’re left with is, ‘This could all end at any time, so instead of moaning about things, I’m going to make the most of it.’”
It’s a salient parable for the recent past as well as a useful universal mantra. Bad Suns have been there themselves, brave enough to take a sonic detour when they felt the pull of something more, then confident enough to follow that muse back to the unimpeachable qualities they were founded on nearly a decade ago.
“There are bands out there that sound like us, but none of them do it as well as we do,” the singer said. “If that’s the case, we might as well keep doing it.”