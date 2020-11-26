The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Hillbilly Elegy’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Owen Asztalos, and Bo Hopkins
Director: Ron Howard
Rated: R
J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget.
J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.
Based on J.D. Vance’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller, directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard and produced by Academy Award winner Brian Grazer, “Hillbilly Elegy” is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph. By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.
“Hillbilly Elegy” opened in a limited theatrical release Nov. 11. It will be available to stream on Netflix Nov. 24.
‘The Croods: A New Age’
Genre: Comedy, animation and family
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran
Directors: Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco
Rated: PG
The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to being forced to come out into the light and leave their cave forever. But now that the pack has managed to navigate the end of the world, they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family
The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.
The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”) — with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce — are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When the Bettermans temporarily invite the Croods into their home filled with creature comforts, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between this cave family and a modern one.
Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.
“The Croods: A New Age” is set to be theatrically released in the United States Nov. 25 by Universal Pictures.
‘Superintelligence’
Genre: Comedy and action
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, Sam Richardson, and Brian Tyree Henry
Director: Ben Falcone
Rated: PG
When an all-powerful Superintelligence (James Corden) chooses to study the most average person on Earth, Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy), the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it’s up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.
“Superintelligence” is scheduled to be digitally released on HBO Max Nov. 26.
‘Black Beauty’
Genre: Drama and family
Cast: Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet, Fern Deacon, Claire Forlani, and Iain Glen
Director: Ashley Avis
Not rated
In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.
“Black Beauty” is scheduled to be released Nov. 27 on Disney+.
