CLEARWATER — Comedy legend Rita Rudner will take the stage Friday, March 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Rudner is one of the most popular comics of the past 30 years. With her pithy, soft-spoken but razor-sharp wit, she developed her trademark style in the comedy clubs of Manhattan while appearing on Broadway. She is also a New York Times bestselling author, award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright and actress.
Known for her epigrammatic one-liners, Rudner has sold one and a half million tickets and has become the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row and in 2006 received the Nevada Ballet’s Woman of the Year Award.
In 2003, Rudner launched from Las Vegas her first syndicated daily TV show, “Ask Rita,” which featured a panel of celebrities lightheartedly attempting to solve personal problems submitted by members of the public. For her work on the show, American Women in Radio and Television awarded Rudner a Gracie Allen Award for Best Program Host. Rudner helped write the 2001 and 2003 Oscar shows with Steve Martin and the 2002 Oscar broadcast with Whoopi Goldberg. In 2012, she and Martin wrote and performed “The Rita Rudner Show” for BBC radio in London.
Rudner also appeared in the Showtime comedy special “Rita Rudner and Three Potential Ex-Husbands.”