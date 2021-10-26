ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage will launch its 2021-2022 season with a fresh take on “The Odd Couple," running Oct. 27 through Nov. 21, in the Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg.
“The Odd Couple” is by Neil Simon. The show will be directed by Adam Mace, who is making his American Stage directorial debut. Mace will bring a contemporary, fresh and multicultural interpretation to this beloved American classic.
"I've wanted to direct this play for many years and I am so happy I am getting the honor of doing it now,” said Mace in a press release promoting the production. “For over a year and a half we have been dealing with this awful global pandemic and there really is no more important time to gather together safely and laugh than right now."
The cast is composed of both American Stage veteran actors and new faces. In the iconic roles of Oscar and Felix are Damon Dennin and Michael Burgess. Dennin is from South Florida and has appeared at regional theaters such as Walnut Street Theatre and Orlando Repertory Theatre. Burgess has performed across the country including Coastal Stage and Woolfe Street Playhouse in South Carolina.
Rounding out the cast is Xavier Harris (Speed), Nicholas Perez-Hoop (Roy), Nicole Masterson (Gwendolyn Pigeon), Vickie Daignault (Vinnie), Casey Worthington (Murry) and American Stage apprentice Massiel Evans (Cecily Pigeon).
“The Odd Couple isn’t just about a messy roommate and a tidy roommate,” said Mace. “It’s more complex than that — friendship itself is the odd thing. There is so much room for friendship to go wrong with all its combustible elements, yet, it is these components — all the differences, likes and dislikes, and commonality — that create beautiful unions that last lifetimes."
Mace served as the associate producing artistic director of Rebel Theater as well as the artistic associate at New Freedom Theatre. He was the founding producing artistic director of Mount Carmel Theatre Company. He is the host of three acclaimed podcasts, including “The Talkback with Adam Mace,” “The New York Mystery Machine,” and “Turnbuckle Podcast.”
Mace also serves as an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s College in the communication studies and English departments. He holds a master’s degree in educational theatre from New York University and is an associate member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.
For those who aren’t familiar with Simon’s classic play, circumstances bring together Oscar — a slob — and Felix — a neatnik. Oscar treasures his happy-go-lucky bachelorhood. Felix, newly divorced, is fastidious, neurotic, and depressed. The two end up sharing an apartment though their clashing personalities lead to one argument after another.
This Neil Simon comedy explores the relationship between two men who, despite their many differences, must find a way to live together. Hailed as one of the greatest comedies of all time, “The Odd Couple” won the Tony Award for Best Play.
With a multicultural cast, American stage seeks to present this show in a way audiences have never seen it before. Set in the summer of 2021 in New York, this production will reflect the diversity seen in everyday America while it explores relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With “The Odd Couple,” American Stage kicks off its 2021-2022 season which features the theme “For the Love of Theatre." Plays scheduled for this season will highlight the unique power of live theater to bring us together. The lineup of plays seeks to encourage everyone in the community to join in the life-affirming experience of live storytelling. With stories that are at once universal, diverse, theatrical, and inspirational, “For the Love of Theatre” will be a season that invites audiences back to sharing a space with open hearts and with open minds.
Ticket prices vary by performance. For information, visit americanstage.org.