CLEARWATER — Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Malmsteen will be performing his greatest hits while Hughes will serve up classic Deep Purple live on stage.
Malmsteen’s career has spanned over 40 years with over 20 albums to his name. Drawing influence from classical composers such as Bach, Paganini and Vivaldi, Malmsteen is responsible for birthing the neo-classical genre to the world of rock.
His first solo album, “Rising Force” — now considered the bible for neoclassical rock — was released in 1984 and made it to No. 60 on the Billboard charts, an impressive feat for a mostly instrumental album with no commercial airplay.
The album earned Malmsteen a Grammy nomination for best rock instrumental performance. Recognition of Malmsteen’s place in music history continues. In 2009, Time Magazine named him one of the 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players. His most recent album, “Blue Lightning” on Mascot Records, was released in 2019.
Hughes is a vocalist, bass guitarist and songwriter. He has a distinctive style, blending the finest elements of hard rock, soul and funk.
In 1973, Hughes joined the band Deep Purple. The trailblazing hard-rock legends had just weathered the departure of vocalist Ian Gillan and bass guitarist Roger Glover, but guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, keyboardist Jon Lord and drummer Ian Paice continued with the addition of Hughes and David Coverdale.
Any skepticism was squelched with the 1974 release of Burn which has since been re-released on its 30th anniversary. This stunning album rejuvenated the band and stands tall among Deep Purple classics.