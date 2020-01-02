A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘The Grudge’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, Lin Shaye and John Cho
- Director: Nicolas Pesce
- Rated: R
After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother and detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Clemency’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Alfre Woodard, Richard Schiff, Danielle Brooks, Michael O'Neill, Richard Gunn, Wendell Pierce and Aldis Hodge
- Director: Chinonye Chukwu
- Rated: R
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.
‘Seberg’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Colm Meaney, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, Yvan Attal and Stephen Root
- Director: Benedict Andrews
- Rated: R
“Seberg” is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and “Breathless” star Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others.
In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by J. Edgar Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.