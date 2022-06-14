Before excavating the bones of the “Jurassic Park” franchise and dissecting “Jurassic World Dominion,” let’s start with a quiz:
1. How long has it been since the last dinosaurs roamed the planet?
According to the United States Geological Survey, dinosaurs went extinct about 65 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous Period. For anyone who isn’t ideologically predisposed to disbelieving the word of scientists, that seems like a reliable answer.
2. Who discovered the first dinosaur fossil?
Not even a scientist can answer this question. What is known is that people from ancient civilizations — from China to Europe — found and described dinosaur remains but misidentified them. As far back as the 4th century BC, a Chinese historian labeled fossils as “dragon bones.” Fast forward to the 1600s, when English naturalist Robert Plot generated the first known illustration of a dinosaur bone — which he unfortunately identified as belonging to a giant human. A few centuries later, scientists recognized it as the femur of a Megalosaurus. Sir Richard Owen, an English biologist and paleontologist, in 1842 coined the term dinosaur, meaning “terrible lizard.”
3. When did dinosaurs become embedded in popular culture?
Our fascination and preoccupation with dinosaurs dates back more than a century. The earliest animated film to feature a dinosaur was Winsor McCay’s “Gertie the Dinosaur,” made in 1914. Writers such as Arthur Conan Doyle and Edgar Rice Burroughs originated the now common trope of clusters of dinosaurs surviving into the modern age in isolated regions.
In the 1930s, Sinclair Oil, an American petroleum corporation founded by Harry F. Sinclair, struck upon the idea of using dinosaurs as part of their marketing strategy. The company’s dinosaur exhibit at the Century of Progress International Exposition, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair, drew crowds in 1933 and 1934. Dino — an apatosaurus — became the company’s mascot and first appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1963. The 1964-65 New York World's Fair featured Dino and eight additional dinosaurs, all made of fiberglass and utilizing animatronics. The Dinoland Pavilion boasted Mold-A-Rama machines that produced dinosaur molds for 25 cents.
On the big screen, moviegoers could indulge their prehistoric fantasies with films such as “The Beast of Hollow Mountain” (1956), “The Land Unknown” (1957), “One Million Years B.C.” (1966), “The Valley of Gwangi” (1969), “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” (1970), “The Land That Time Forgot” (1975), and “The Last Dinosaur” (1977).
Meanwhile, dinosaur-themed television shows continued to enthrall both children and adults through the second half of the 20th century. Among the most memorable programs are “The Flintstones” in the 1960s; “Land of the Lost” and “Valley of the Dinosaurs” in the 1970s; and “Dinosaurs” in the 1990s.
And then came “Jurassic Park” in 1993.
It’s been almost 30 years since Steven Spielberg directed the film that launched a blockbuster dinosaur franchise. The first installment follows a chain of events set off by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), a wealthy, well-meaning businessman with both the money and the means to revive extinct species. On a remote island, he establishes a theme park and preserve populated by dinosaurs. Two scientists and a mathematician — paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who specializes in chaos theory — are on the island when sabotage causes a devastating shutdown of the park's power facilities and security precautions, stranding visitors in areas with predatory dinosaurs.
Each subsequent film has in some way examined the hubris of those who seek to exploit nature as well as the collective apathy of society when faced with slow-moving cataclysmic events. “Jurassic World Dominion,” released June 10, continues those themes. Billed as both the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy and final film in the franchise, it focuses mainly on imitating its predecessors without making any significant new contributions to the milieu. The story is bogged down by romanticism and sappiness, and the action is increasingly devalued as it becomes evident that the protagonists can escape certain death not just once or twice but roughly a dozen times per scene.
“Jurassic World Dominion” takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) is living with and being protected by Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), former operations manager of Jurassic World, and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), an animal behaviorist who trained Velociraptors. Maisie is being sought by BioSyn Genetics CEO Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) for her DNA. Dodgson is basically an amalgamation of any combination of quirky megalomaniacal multi-billionaires in the real world or in James Bond films. In addition to being involved with some shady dinosaur tech, he bankrolled the reintroduction of an extinct species of giant locust, presumably to somehow monopolize the world’s food supply.
Not surprisingly, every project Dodgson has in play descends into absolute chaos. Mirroring the events of the first film, Ian, Alan, and Ellie end up at Biosyn’s headquarters just in time to tip that first domino that leads to catastrophic failure.
Despite the fact that “Jurassic World Dominion” is blatantly formulaic and derivative, and despite the fact that it plays upon our nostalgic inclinations by reuniting fan-favorite characters from the original film, it’s still a better-than-average thrill ride. After a slow and choppy start, the action picks up to a brisk pace and is unrelenting straight through to the final — somewhat sappy — montage.
Each member of the ensemble cast turns in a riveting performance, with Goldblum getting most of the film’s best lines. In a film dominated by actors reprising roles from previous franchise installments, DeWanda Wise stands out as one of a handful of newcomers, playing Kayla Watts, a former Air Force pilot who assists Claire and Owen. The film could have used a bit more Wise, and a little less Pratt.
If Michael Crichton were still alive, his reaction to “Jurassic World Dominion” might be lukewarm. Crichton wrote the novels “Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World,” which served as the basis for the first two films in the franchise. Neither the story nor the science found in “Jurassic World Dominion” are as convincing as his creations.
Like a genetically re-created dinosaur that requires scientists to fill in gaps with frog DNA, “Jurassic World Dominion” is cobbled together from mismatched bits. Fortunately, its talented cast, its electrifying pace, and our innate fascination with dinosaurs combine to make it a gratifying, if forgettable, cinematic escape.