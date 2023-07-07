CLEARWATER — Greg Gutfeld, host of the No. 1 rated late-night show “Gutfeld!”, will bring his “The King of Late Night Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Gutfeld is a New York Times bestselling author, satirist, humorist and magazine editor. He is the host of “Gutfeld!” and cohost of “The Five” on Fox News. Gutfeld’s newest book, “The King of Late Night,” is a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto.
With his signature wit and whip-smart humor, he reveals never-before-told stories of his upbringing, what it’s like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape.
Gutfeld will be joined by special guest comedian Tom Shillue.