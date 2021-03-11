CLEARWATER — The Beach Boys, the band that birthed a torrent of hit singles that forever changed the musical landscape, will perform Sunday, May 16, 5 and 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Both shows will be presented at 50% capacity. Tickets start at $53.25. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Since lead singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” in 1961, dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth, such as “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA platinum and gold record awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The band is led by Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of America’s band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.