ST. PETERSBURG — The fifth annual Guitar Pull, sponsored by 99.5 QYK, will take place Sunday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
According to the venue, the concert is sold out. For information, call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The show will feature some of Nashville’s new country hit-makers playing acoustically together, swapping stories on stage and enjoying an ice-cold Twisted Tea for an unforgettable night. Billed as “just the stars and their guitars,” this year’s concert will feature Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen, and Hardy. The annual Guitar Pull benefits multiple charities including the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.
Carly Pearce is an American country music singer based in Nashville. "Every Little Thing,” her debut single, peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart in 2017. Having released her debut in 2017, she plans to follow up with an eponymous album in February 2020.
Chase Rice is an American country music singer, songwriter, and reality television personality. Having played guitar since college, Rice released “Friday Nights & Sunday Mornings,” his first studio album, in 2010. “Country as Me,” a six-track EP, followed in 2011. In 2013, Rice released the EP “Ready Set Roll,” featuring the single "Ready Set Roll." The song peaked at No. 5 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs for the chart.
Jordan Davis has been named an Artist to Watch by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff and more. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. His debut album “Home State” has accumulated over 800 million worldwide streams and features the Top 25 single “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” as well as two back-to-back No. 1 platinum-certified hits, “Singles You Up” and “Take It from Me.”
Morgan Wallen, an American country music singer and songwriter, signed to Big Loud Records in 2016. He has released the singles "The Way I Talk," "Up Down," which features Florida Georgia Line, "Whiskey Glasses," and his current single "Chasin' You."
Hardy grew up on classic rock in Philadelphia, Mississippi, a town of about 7,500 in the country setting of Neshoba County. His four-song EP “This Ole Boy” features tracks that are bold and proud, with a voice that is commanding and lyrics that are centered on farms, the backwoods and America’s heartland.
"I love that lifestyle, and that's what I want to talk about," Hardy said the Big Loud Records website. “I'm not really a love song dude. If I'm going down that road, it's a song like ‘This Ole Boy' where it's a redneck-in-love kind of thing. People that are like me, or people who still live in small towns, still love that and want to hear that. That's why I'm who I am as an artist."