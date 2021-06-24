A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting on streaming platforms:
‘F9’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Finn Cole, and Michael Rooker
- Director: Justin Lin
- Rated: PG-13
No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.
“F9” is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world.
Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).
The film is scheduled to be released June 25 through Universal Pictures.
‘Werewolves Within’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler
- Director: Josh Ruben
- Rated: R
After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.
The film is scheduled for limited release June 25, followed by video on demand July 2, through IFC Films.
‘The Ice Road’
- Genre: Disaster, action and thriller
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, Holt McCallany, Martin Sensmeier, Matt McCoy, and Matt Salinger
- Director: Jonathan Hensleigh
- Rated: PG-13
After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a “big-rig” ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.
The film is scheduled to be released June 25 on Netflix.
‘False Positive’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, and Pierce Brosnan
- Director: John Lee
- Rated: R
After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan).
But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”
The film is scheduled to be released June 25 on Hulu.
‘Lansky’
- Genre: Biographical crime drama
- Cast: Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott and John Magaro
- Director: Eytan Rockaway
- Rated: R
David Stone (Sam Worthington), a renowned but down-on-his-luck writer, desperately needs a break.
His luck changes when he receives a surprise call from Meyer Lansky (Harvey Keitel), the Jewish Godfather of organized crime. The retired gangster spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the national crime syndicate.
For decades, authorities have been trying to locate Lansky’s alleged fortune. This is their last chance to capture the aging gangster before he dies; but Lansky, as always, is one step ahead of the FBI, sending them on a wild chase, evading and outsmarting them at every turn.
The film is scheduled to be released June 25 through Vertical Entertainment.
‘I Carry You with Me’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Armando Espitia, Christian Vázquez, Michelle Rodríguez, Ángeles Cruz, Arcelia Ramírez and Michelle González.
- Director: Heidi Ewing
- Rated: R
“I Carry You with Me,” Academy-Award nominee Heidi Ewing’s luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades.
Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván (Armando Espitia), then Gerardo (Christian Vázquez), journey towards sharing a life together in New York City. The film is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope.
Ewing gracefully traces both men’s lives from their childhoods in Mexico, through the decisions that lead them into adulthood. Iván, an aspiring chef and young father, hopes to secure a spot in a restaurant’s kitchen while supporting his child. But the discovery of his relationship with Gerardo causes conflict, and in despair, he makes the arduous choice to cross the border into the United States, promising his son and his soulmate Gerardo that he will return.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters June 25 through Sony Pictures Classics.
‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Mary J. Blige
- Director: Vanessa Roth
- Rated: R
Nine-time Grammy-winning recording artist and Academy Award nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.
In Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth’s documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life,” the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom. In the process, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.
The film is scheduled to be released June 25 through Amazon Studios.
