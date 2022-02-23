CLEARWATER — Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman is on the road for a solo tour in the United States that will bring him to the Tampa Bay area for one show Tuesday, March 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.RWCC.com.
Having made his name creating prog rock extravaganzas, in his solo shows Wakeman returns to his roots with a program packed with virtuosic piano performances and hilarious anecdotes inspired by his 50-plus-year career. Repertoire will range from his solo works and his stints in the band Yes to his early days as a session musician playing keyboards on such classics as David Bowie’s “Life on Mars,” plus surprises like his unique interpretations of Beatles’ hits and many more memorable tunes, adapted for the grand piano. And all of this glorious music is punctuated by riotous reflections on his life and the people he’s met along the way.
Wakeman’s career started as a much-in-demand session player, who performed on recordings by David Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed, Al Stewart and hundreds more artists. His big break came in 1971 when he joined Yes, a band that went on to become the most successful prog-rock band in the world. But Wakeman has also always gone his own way outside the framework of that group.
In the 1970s, Wakeman achieved chart-topping success with solo albums such as “Journey to the Centre of the Earth,” “The Six Wives of Henry VIII” and “The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table,” which cumulatively sold over 10,000,000 copies in North America alone. He has written several film scores, including two for director Ken Russell — “Lisztomania” and “Crimes of Passion” — and two Harry Palmer movies starring Michael Caine.
In the UK, Wakeman has built an impressive reputation as a witty guest and host on shows like “Grumpy Old Men,” “Countdown,” “Watchdog” and the comedy cabaret show “Live at Jongleurs.” His wickedly irreverent acceptance speech when Yes was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 nearly brought the house down.
That same year, he made British chart history when his “Piano Portraits” record became the first solo piano instrumental album to enter the UK’s Top 10 on release — a feat he then repeated with last year’s “Piano Odyssey.” Both records feature tunes that have a special connection with Wakeman’s personal musical journey and his subsequent tours, in which he performs a selection of tracks accompanied by hilarious memories and anecdotes, have been instant sell-outs in the UK.