TAMPA — The Harlem Gospel Travelers will perform Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
“When everything was stripped away, all we had left was the music,” said singer Thomas Gatling. “Difficult as it was, we realized that God was opening a door, and it was up to us to walk on through to the other side.”
The Harlem Gospel Travelers are back with a new album, a new lineup, and a new lease on life according to Mint Talent Group.
Produced by Eli Paperboy Reed, “Look Up!” marks the group’s first full-length release as a trio, as well as their first collection of totally original material. The music still draws deeply on the gospel quartet tradition of the ’50s and ’60s, but there’s a distinctly modern edge to the record. Listeners will detect an unmistakable reflection of the tumultuous past few years of pandemic anxiety, political chaos, and social unrest.
The songs are bold and resilient, and the performances are explosive and ecstatic, fueled by dazzling vocal arrangements punctuated with gritty bursts of guitar and crunchy rhythm breaks.
Born out of a nonprofit music education program led by Reed, the Harlem Gospel Travelers — Gatling, George Marage, and Dennis Bailey — released their debut LP, “He’s on Time,” to rave reviews in 2019. The record charted on Billboard and earned the Travelers high profile fans, including Elton John, who invited them to appear on his Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music.
It also landed them festival slots everywhere from Pilgrimage to Telluride Jazz.
At the beginning of 2020, the wheels were in motion for a breakout year of touring and recording. Instead, the entire world came to a screeching halt.
“On top of everything else that was hard about it, the pandemic was particularly tough from an artistic perspective,” said Bailey. “It kind of felt like shadowboxing. You can do it on your own for a while, but you don’t know what you’re really capable of until you get into the ring with an opponent who can hit back.”
Bailey, a college friend of Gatling’s, had joined the group after the release of “He’s on Time,” fleshing out the new lineup. And while Bailey’s bandmates may have had more experience in the studio and on the road, all three shared a similar sense of frustration with being stuck at home.
“I had to learn to use that time to work on myself and see what was getting in the way of my ability to create,” said Gatling. “When I learned to let go of those negative parts of myself, that’s when I started to write again and feel this sense of rebirth.”
The songs Gatling found himself writing were righteous and uplifting, reaching back into the past but keeping their sights set firmly on the future. Bailey and Reed contributed originals to the mix, as well, and when it came time to record, they had a batch of songs on their hands unlike anything else they’d ever heard, a collection that at once harkened to the golden era of the gospel quartet and simultaneously tipped its cap to the likes of The Staple Singers and Curtis Mayfield, all while keeping its feet planted firmly in the 21st century.
“When we got back into the studio again after all that time, it felt like I was back home with my family,” said Marage. “I was in tears by the end of it because I could hear how far we’d come and how much we’d all put into this. It was an elevation in every sense of the word.”
The Harlem Gospel Travelers aren’t just reviving sounds from the past, they’re revitalizing them for the present and reminding us just how relevant this music is — and always has been — in times of hardship and uncertainty.