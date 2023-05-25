ST. PETERSBURG — Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy will perform Sunday, June 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California, Ugly Kid Joe achieved international fame in the early 1990s. Original members included Whitfield Crane, Klaus Eichstadt, Mark Davis, Roger Lahr, and Cordell Crockett. Crane, Eichstadt, and Crockett remain, and are joined by Dave Fortman and Cam Greenwood.
According to record label Metalville, the band’s name is an allusion to the glam metal band Pretty Boy Floyd, which was successful in the 1980s. The name was chosen because a joint gig with that band was planned, but Pretty Boy Floyd canceled it.
With the EP "As Ugly as They Wanna Be" (1991) and the first full album "America's Least Wanted" (1992), Ugly Kid Joe scored double platinum. The singles "Everything About You" (1991) and "Cat's in the Cradle" (1993) were worldwide Top 10 hits in the charts.
The band released two more albums — "Menace to Sobriety" in 1995 and "Motel California" in 1996 — and took part in internationally acclaimed tours with Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne and Def Leppard. Then, in 1997, they disbanded.
Eichstadt launched a reunion of Ugly Kid Joe in 2009, with a tour and the EP “Stairway to Hell” following in 2012. They followed up with “Uglier Than They Used ta Be” in 2015.
“Rad Wings of Destiny,” Ugly Kid Joe's most recent effort — their first studio album in seven years — was released in October 2022.
Atlanta based heavy rock powerhouse Fozzy also will perform. The band was formed in 1999 by lead singer Chris Jericho, lead guitarist Rich Ward and drummer Frank Fontsere. The current lineup includes Jericho, Ward, second guitarist Billy Grey, bassist P. J. Farley and drummer Grant Brooks.