Dear Hollywood studios: How many times are you going to try to replicate the success of William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist” by luring viewers with a promising new spin but ultimately falling back on the same old worn-out tropes? It’s embarrassing, really: In January, it was “The Cleansing Hour,” a film directed by Damien LeVeck about two digital media entrepreneurs who livestream bogus exorcisms — until one of their subjects goes off script and everything goes to hell … both for the less-than-sympathetic main characters and for the unfortunate viewer who invested time in watching this disjointed debacle.
Now, a mere two months later, we have “The Seventh Day,” a horror film that follows a new priest fresh out of an American exorcism basic training camp. The newbie joins forces with a gruff veteran exorcist who has more in common with Philip Marlowe than Father Damien Karras. “The Seventh Day” was released March 26 by Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment and is available through various video-on-demand platforms including Amazon Prime, Google Play and Fandango.
Vadhir Derbez portrays Father Daniel Garcia, the rookie, while Guy Pearce stars as Father Peter Costello, his mentor. The story begins, however, many years earlier, in a residential house in Maryland where a young Costello is assisting his mentor — Father Louis, played by Keith David — in a particularly violent exorcism that ends in tragedy. The demon possessing a young boy in the scene kills Louis, leaving Costello helpless. Due to his lack of experience and his fear, he can only stand alongside the boy’s parents as the child is engulfed in flames.
Yikes.
“The Seventh Day” requires its viewers to accept the fact that this timid, ineffective priest that was too frightened to even look for a fire extinguisher is now the church’s top dog in its covert war against demons. You know: because Costello wants revenge. To his credit, Pearce almost manages to sell that bill of goods. He’s about the best thing this film has going for it, but in the end even his solid performance can’t offset the mediocre script.
Immediately following the completion of his formal education, the rookie reports to an archbishop (played by Stephen Lang) who assigns Garcia to Costello for field training. Fortuitously, their first day happens to coincide with a grisly homicide in which a young boy has allegedly murdered his entire family — and, since this is a movie about exorcism, both the main characters and the viewers immediately suspect demonic possession.
Before tackling that situation, though, Costello wants to test Garcia. He does so by driving him to a homeless encampment in a rundown neighborhood and telling him to go sniff out a demon. Garcia fails, but learns a valuable lesson about demons not wanting to be noticed. Costello warns him that most demons try to remain inconspicuous.
Next, Costello sends Garcia into the house where the recent murders occurred, chiding him when he questions whether or not it’s legal to cross the police tape. The unspoken sentiment is that they’re doing God’s work, trying to track down demonic entities and banish them, which is more important than all those piddly written laws governing society. These scene in which Garcia walks through the house, envisioning how the events unfolded, is possibly the most compelling vignette in the entire film. It offers a glimpse at what “The Seventh Day” might have been had it been willing to liberate itself from the limitations of horror tropes.
Justin P. Lange, who wrote and directed the film, got some things right. The idea of a bad-tempered, foul-mouthed, battle-weary exorcist fighting an impossible war against demons — a war unsanctioned by church officials more concerned with public image than protecting humanity — is pretty darn promising. An entire franchise could be built around a secret army of hard-as-nails exorcists and their clandestine struggle to stave off a looming invasion.
Lange hints at this, but even if it’s what he is trying to set up, “The Seventh Day” doesn’t accomplish it. Instead, it gradually collapses into a series of ineffective and jerky jump scares and a plot twist that is handled so awkwardly that it fails to surprise anyone. The story relies too heavily upon viewers’ expectations. Even when Lange tries to color outside the lines, his attempts are fairly predictable and half-hearted. Whenever he shows a true spark of imagination, the prevailing story structure quickly reappears to quash it by rehashing well-worn genre conventions, including those tired old monologuing demons speaking through children. It was creepy when Friedkin did it in 1973, but it borders on campy now.
In its haste to reach a resolution, “The Seventh Day” abandons all of its most imaginative — and potentially subversive — elements. Perhaps Lange intended to explore those ideas in a sequel, or maybe the film’s financial backers preferred a safer, less cerebral film. Whatever caused the filmmaker to forsake those deeper implications, it seems like a lost opportunity to finally move away from the endless parade of “Exorcist” wannabes.