CLEARWATER — The Summerland Tour — featuring Everclear, Hoobastank, and Wheatus — will swing into the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., for a performance at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The concert was previously scheduled to be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The venue change was announced Sept. 28. Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Living Colour, previously listed as part of the lineup, is no longer scheduled to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.
Everclear wrote and recorded’90s alt-rock hits "Everything to Everyone," "I Will Buy You a New Life," "One Hit Wonder," and "When It All Goes Wrong Again." It would be easy these days for the band to become a victim of its past successes, relegated to performing as a glorified jukebox and existing to satisfy the nostalgic cravings of Gen Xers everywhere. But singer-guitarist Art Alexakis isn’t about to start phoning it in now.
Although the band hasn’t released a studio album since 2015’s triumphant “Black Is the New Black,” Everclear continues to tour actively. And while it’s a virtual surety that no Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine,” lately the band has found that exploring the full range of past material — especially the "deep cuts" — not only gives fans a rare treat, it also injects new life into the band’s live dynamic.
Formed by Alexakis in 1991 in Portland, Oregon, Everclear enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination.
Like a true survivor, Alexakis has soldiered on through multiple lineup changes over the years: During the "classic" era, the band also included Craig Montoya on bass and Greg Eklund on drums. The current lineup features longtime members Dave French on guitar and Freddy Herrera on bass, as well as drummer Brian Nolan, who has performed with Everclear on multiple past tours.
Sometimes even a multi-platinum band with three Grammy nominations under their belt needs the kind of pep talk which helped inspire Hoobastank’s sixth studio album, “Push Pull,” their first since 2012’s “Fight or Flight” and debut for noted rock independent label Napalm Records.
"We never stopped exchanging musical ideas," said vocalist/guitarist Doug Robb, who co-founded the band with high school classmates, Dan Estrin and Chris Hesse, almost 20 years ago in Agoura Hills, California. "We waited until we had enough material to start recording an album. We love creating music, even if no one else ever hears it."
Freed from the pressures of a hovering major label, listening to critical jibes or even the expectations of their fans, Hoobastank approached “Push Pull” with the swagger and confidence of a band whose first three albums all went either gold, platinum or multi-platinum. “The Reason” garnered Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Best Rock Album and Best Pop Performance for a Duo or Group. With “Push Pull,” Hoobastank look back to the future, combining the best of what brought them here and establishing their presence in the current pop-rock spectrum.
It’s hard to believe Wheatus celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album and still-ubiquitous single “Teenage Dirtbag.” In honor of this anniversary, Wheatus released a new and expanded edition of their now classic debut album.
"We found demos of 10 more songs from throughout the band’s history, that has such an album-one vibe that never made it on to our more recent records,” said Brendan B. Brown. “So, we’re giving them a proper chance to be heard."
In addition to the aforementioned re-release of their debut album, Wheatus are also working on their seventh full-length album and recording monthly live-in-the-studio concerts for fans on the subscription service Patreon.