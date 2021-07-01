TAMPA — Global country music superstar Brad Paisley will take the stage Friday, July 9, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Paisley kicked off his summer tour June 5 in Panama City Beach at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which was the first large-scale festival in the world to take place in 2021. His second stop will be Nashville’s 4th of July celebration, Let Freedom Sing!, which is expected to be Music City’s first major event of the year. Special guests on the tour dates will be multi-platinum selling and current ACM New Male Artist Jimmie Allen and Columbia Nashville rising star Kameron Marlowe.
Paisley has partnered with Vanderbilt Health in a national PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine: “Be a Fan. Take the Shot.”
“It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people,” Paisley said in a press release announcing the tour. “I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine — there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that ‘Take the Shot’ the safer it will be for all of us to gather.”
Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now at www.bradpaisley.com.