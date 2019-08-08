A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘The Kitchen’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson and Margo Martindale
- Director: Andrea Berloff
- Rated: R
New York City, 1978. The 20 blocks of pawnshops, porn palaces and dive bars between Eighth Avenue and the Hudson River owned by the Irish mafia and known as Hell’s Kitchen was never the easiest place to live — or the safest.
But for mob wives Kathy, Ruby and Claire — played by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss — things are about to take a radical, dramatic turn. When their husbands are sent to prison by the FBI the women take business into their own hands, running the rackets and taking out the competition … literally. Now they run the neighborhood.
‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Kevin Costner, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Ryan Keira Armstrong and Martin Donovan
- Director: Simon Curtis
- Rated: PG
Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner).
Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life — his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.
‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Zoe Colletti, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows and Lorraine Toussaint
- Director: André Øvredal
- Rated: PG-13
Inspired by one of the most terrifying children’s book series of all time, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.
‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’
- Genre: Family and adventure
- Cast: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Madeleine Madden, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Benicio Del Toro and Danny Trejo
- Director: James Bobin
- Rated: PG
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever — high school.
Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots — her best friend, a monkey — as well as Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a ragtag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Dakota Johnson, Bruce Dern, Shia LaBeouf, Zachary Gottsagen, John Hawkes, Thomas Haden Church and Jon Bernthal
- Directors: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz
- Rated: PG-13
A modern Mark Twain-style adventure story, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church).
A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small-time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.
‘After the Wedding’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Billy Crudup, and Abby Quinn.
- Director: Bart Freundich
- Rated: PG-13
As if driven by an inescapable force, Isabel (Michelle Williams) has devoted her life to running an orphanage in a Calcutta slum. With funds running dry, a potential donor, who requires she travel from India to New York to deliver a presentation in person, contacts Isabel. At first balking at the demand of an uncommitted philanthropist, she relents, and travels to a city she deliberately hasn't returned to in over two decades.
Once in New York, Isabel lands uncomfortably in the sight line of the orphanage's possible benefactor, Theresa Young (Julianne Moore), a multimillionaire media mogul accustomed to getting what she wants. From the glittering skyscraper where she runs her successful business to the glorious Oyster Bay estate, where she lives happily with her artist husband, Oscar Carlson (Billy Crudup), 21-year-old daughter Grace (Abby Quinn), and eight-year-old twins, Theo and Otto, Theresa's life couldn't appear to be more perfect and different from Isabel’s. But appearances are only skin deep and the two women have more in common than meets the eye.
While Isabel thinks she'll soon be returning to her beloved orphanage, Theresa has other plans. She insists Isabel attend Grace's wedding at the family's estate. The joyful event becomes a catalyst for a revelation that upends the lives of both women, and the people who love them most.