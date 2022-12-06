TAMPA — This year’s Jingle Ball, presented by iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ, will feature Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Cheat Codes, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre. The concert is set for Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2022 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capitol One. One of the season's biggest annual holiday music events, the production captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by some of this year's biggest artists.
"93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball is the must attend holiday concert of the season," said Tommy Chuck, program director for 93.3 FLZ. "We have another incredible lineup this year and look forward to an amazing night with a packed house at Amalie Arena."
Every year, 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year's official charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. According to a press release promoting the event, $1 of each ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. Additionally, a percentage of all ticket sales will go to Florida Disaster Relief.
For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered musical hits, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless No. 1 hits, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.
In early 2019, BSB released their Grammy nominated 10th studio album, “DNA,” on RCA Records. The album debuted at No. 1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the Pop Duo/Group Performance 2019 Grammy. The single was the band’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.
In May 2019, the Backstreet Boys kicked off the “DNA World Tour” — the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their No. 1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.
Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.
Black Eyed Peas continue to fulfill a plan to push the game forward devised way back in 1995. They execute each stage of this plan with focus and intent, allowing their evolution to play out in real-time over a series of game-changing albums, beginning with “Behind the Front” in 1998 through “Bridging the Gap” (2000), “Elephunk” (2003), “Monkey Business” (2005), “The E.N.D.” (2009), “The Beginning” (2010), “Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1” (2018), and “Translation” (2020).
“Elevation,” their most recent album, was released in November.