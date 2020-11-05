The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Let Him Go’
- Genre: Drama, thriller and action
- Cast: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville, Will Brittain, Jeffrey Donovan, Kaylie Carter, and Booboo Stewart
- Director: Thomas Bezucha
- Rated: R
Following the tragic loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States Nov. 6 by Focus Features.
‘Jungleland’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors and John Cullum
- Director: Max Winkler
- Rated: R
Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O’Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stan fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathon Majors), they’re forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament.
While Stan trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.
“Jungleland” is scheduled to be released in a limited release on Nov. 6, followed by video on demand Nov. 10, by Vertical Entertainment.
‘The Dark and the Wicked’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr. and Xander Berkeley
- Director: Bryan Bertino
- Not rated
On a secluded farm in a nondescript rural town, a man is slowly dying.
Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, he’s a source of deep sadness for his wife, who’s succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say their goodbyes to their father, grown-up siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though — something more than her heavy sorrow.
Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 6 by RLJE Films.
‘Kindred’
- Genre: Psychological thriller
- Cast: Fiona Shaw, Tamara Lawrance, Jack Lowden, Edward Holcroft, Chloe Pirrie, Anton Lesser, Kiran Sonia Sawar, and Michael Nardone
- Director: Joe Marcantonio
- Not rated
A psychological thriller rippling with suspense, “Kindred” follows vulnerable mother-to-be Charlotte (Tamara Lawrance) as she is taken in by her recently deceased boyfriend’s mother (Fiona Shaw) and her stepson (Jack Lowden), who seem increasingly obsessed with her every move.
Plagued by mysterious hallucinations, Charlotte’s suspicions grow about Margaret and Thomas’ intentions for her unborn child.
“Kindred” is scheduled to be released in theaters and on demand Nov. 6 from IFC Films.