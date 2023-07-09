ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt, dedicated to promoting the works of talented fine craft artists across Florida, recently appointed Jorge Vidal as its new chief executive officer.
Vidal is a seasoned team leader with extensive experience in the arts. Since 2016, Vidal has been senior manager of special projects at the Museum of Fine Arts. Prior to this, he spent over three years as director and curator at the Duncan McClellan Gallery and four years as director of exhibitions and retail at the Morean Arts Center. His diverse skill set includes nonprofit management, entrepreneurship, exhibition curation, and retail expertise, including working with Florida CraftArt as a curator and advisor to the retail gallery.
He will assume the role of CEO on July 17.
Katie Deits, who has served as CEO since 2016, will transition to a new role that will allow her to continue supporting and advancing the organization while living near her grandchildren on Florida's east coast. Her responsibilities will include membership growth, grant writing, providing career mentorship to artists, collaborating with other arts organizations, and organizing exhibitions of the permanent collection in various museums across Florida and beyond. During her time as CEO, Deits has increased educational opportunities, led fundraising initiatives, collaborated with community organizations, and curated and promoted the FCA Permanent Collection as a traveling exhibition.
She has also published books about the organization's exhibitions, produced performances and written a play on diversity that is now being used for continuing education by the Florida Bar Association.
"I applaud the incredible work accomplished by Florida CraftArt and its exceptional team," said Vidal. “Under the visionary leadership of Katie Deits, the organization has achieved tremendous milestones, providing craft artists with invaluable opportunities for growth and recognition. I am truly excited to build upon these achievements and explore new avenues for collaboration, amplifying the impact we can make together."
The Florida CraftArt Board of Directors is confident that these new appointments will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the organization.
"Jorge's arts management experience will allow us to continue providing the high level of services and activities both our members and the public have come to expect from Florida CraftArt," said Tyler Jones, FCA board chair. "Katie's new role will enable us to expand our impact not just on this community, but also bolster our mission of statewide support for fine craft artists."
Established in 1951, Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot Florida Artists Gallery, and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery.
For information, visit www.floridacraftart.org or call 727-821-7391.