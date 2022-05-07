SAFETY HARBOR — Ryan Montbleau will perform Saturday, May 14, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
In 2005, Montbleau and his band headed into Applehead Recording in Saugerties, New York, to cut their debut album. Depending on ambition and a relentless work ethic, they bootstrapped the endeavor, maxing out credit cards to fund it themselves and launch their careers from the ground up. Fast forward to 2017, with 11 records, thousands of shows, and 60 million Spotify streams under his belt, Montbleau again returned to the studio for a special one-night-only concert that would become the latest entry in his venerable catalog of “Woodstock Sessions.”
Recorded in front of an intimate audience and released in 2018, the album combines the audio quality of a studio record with the energy of a live album, an ideal fit for Montbleau’s intimate, honest lyrics and spirited, dynamic delivery. For his performance that night, Montbleau was backed not by his usual touring band, but by the acclaimed Boston duo Tall Heights — featuring cellist Paul Wright and guitarist Tim Harrington. The collaboration that yielded fresh perspective on the music and fleshed out his stripped-down acoustic performances with gorgeous vocal blends and elegant instrumental arrangements. The unusual setting also pushed Montbleau to step outside his comfort zone and take bold artistic risks, assembling a setlist that was equal parts reimagined retrospective and trial-by-fire as he mixed bare-bones versions of fan favorites with brand new tracks recorded for the first time that night.
It was Montbleau’s ecstatic full band shows — often more than 200 of them a year — that first solidified his reputation as a live powerhouse and an inexorable road warrior, but he’s no stranger to the raw acoustic setting. He began his musical journey as a solo artist in his native Massachusetts during the early 2000s, and since then he’s gone on to collaborate as a performer and songwriter with Martin Sexton, Trombone Shorty, and Galactic among others, and share bills and stages with artists as diverse as Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ani DiFranco, The Wood Brothers, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Mavis Staples.
Montbleau’s songs have a way of weaving themselves into the fabric of his listeners’ lives that way, offering up hope and light in moments of darkness and doubt.
“I’m not trying to put out my greatest hits,” he said. “I’m just trying to create the best and most timely art I can.”