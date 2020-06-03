Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.