TAMPA — ZZ Top will perform Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $60, are available through Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
ZZ Top, that little ol’ band from Texas, lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Original band members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are still very much together after almost 50 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.
“Yeah, we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords,” said Gibbons.
With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ Top is the same but always changing.
In 2016, ZZ Top released “Live! Greatest Hits from Around the World” on Suretone. The album features 15 songs recorded live in 13 cities across three continents. Guitar legend Jeff Beck joins the band on stage in his native London for two songs: “Rough Boy” and a cover of Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons,” the latter of which was inspired by a hoax YouTube video claiming to be ZZ Top and Jeff Beck playing that very song. Their rendition matches the hoax video, in what Gibbons describes as “a mega meta kinda thang.”
The elements that keep ZZ Top fresh, enduring and above the transitory fray can be summed up in the three words of the band’s internal mantra, “Tone, Taste and Tenacity.” As genuine roots musicians, the members of the band have few peers. When it comes to the live experience, they’ve still got it. Their music is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100% Texas-American in derivation.
The band’s support for the blues is unwavering both as interpreters of the music and preservers of its legacy. It was ZZ Top that celebrated “founding father” Muddy Waters by turning a piece of scrap timber that had fallen from his sharecropper’s shack into a beautiful guitar, dubbed the “Muddywood.” This totem was sent on tour as a fundraising focus for the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi, site of Robert Johnson’s famed “Crossroads” encounter with the devil.
The band’s support and link to the blues remains as rock solid as the music they continue to play. They have sold millions of records over the course of their career.