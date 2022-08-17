ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg — participating in the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership dedicated to American Art — is showcasing 11 contemporary, modern and 19th century works from Joslyn Art Museum.
Titled “In Dialogue: Unexpected Visual Conversations,” the installation debuted Aug. 6 in the MFA’s collection galleries. The exhibition will be on view into June 2023.
The stated intention behind “In Dialogue” is to use unexpected combinations to inspire visual conversations and encourage contemplation about the meaning and importance of art.
“In Dialogue” juxtaposes the mainly modern or contemporary artworks with works on view from the MFA Collection of world art to inspire contemplation and conversation about art’s layered and nuanced meanings.
Accompanied by an additional loan from the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in St. Petersburg, these combinations bring together widely differing stylistic modes, historical periods, and approaches. They are intended to rouse and possibly provoke visitors — especially those accustomed to seeing galleries hung traditionally, chronologically and according to the art historical canon.
“I’m incredibly excited to participate in the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership this year,” said Stanton Thomas, senior curator of collections and exhibitions at the MFA. “The synergies of this collection from the Joslyn Art Museum, combined with MFA’s artwork, creates something that is truly spectacular. ‘In Dialogue’ is really thought-provoking and serves as an excellent opportunity to see the MFA Collection through fresh eyes. Whether you are looking through the lens of ever-evolving avant-garde art, new critical approaches, or simply exploring these bold, unexpected pairings, this installation is sure to impress.”
These pairings will be accompanied by broad but penetrating questions that explore diverse themes ranging from gender issues to how we memorialize important political figures. For instance, in the MFA’s Welcome Gallery, Chuck Forsman’s “Lizard” (1987) will be juxtaposed with Thomas Moran’s “Florida Landscape” (1877). This pairing will allow visitors to ponder how our landscape continually changes due to human intervention and how this impacts our lives, as well as the environment.
Al Held’s monumental and boldly abstract “Untitled” (1964) will be installed adjacent to Carroll Cloar’s nuanced, small-town “Pool Room” (1960). This combination will explore how Americans tend to think of the second half of the 20th century as being in the realm of abstraction, though many artists continued to work in a realist mode. Even more daring is the plan to place Mickalene Thomas’s “Din, une très belle négresse” (2012) in the MFA’s European & American Art, 19th-21st Centuries Galleries, adjacent to Jacques-Émile Blanche’s “Contemplation” (1883). This offers viewers a chance to contemplate the resistance and barriers that women historically have experienced, and continue to face, in society.
The MFA’s Ancient Art Galleries is the setting for Kon Trubkovich’s “I walked to find you gray,” a painting of President Ronald Reagan (2019). It will hang opposite the Imperial Roman Head of Augustus (circa 25 BC). This pairing explores the idea of how time and memory alter our impression of political icons and allow visitors to ponder the enduring fascination with major public figures across cultures.
The Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership is a new initiative dedicated to bringing American art out of storage and on view into communities across the United States. The program aims to increase works of art by people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, LGBTQIA+, and women artists, as well as to fill in gaps in museum collections. Additionally, the program will expand access and increase transparency in the process for borrowing artworks among museums of all sizes.
