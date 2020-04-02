The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Many movie theaters have either closed or are running at limited capacity. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via streaming services and video on demand.
‘Coffee & Kareem’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier
- Director: Michael Dowse
- Not rated
While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up.
Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.
“Coffee & Kareem” will debut April 3 on Netflix.
‘Tales from the Loop’
- Genre: Drama and science fiction
- Cast: Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghardi, Duncan Joiner, and Jonathan Pryce
- Rated: TV-Y
From executive producer Matt Reeves and based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, “Tales from the Loop” explores the town and people who live above “the Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction.
In this fantastical mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.
The first episode in the series will be directed by Mark Romanek and is written by Nathaniel Halpern. The series is expected to include eight episodes and will debut April 3 on Amazon.
‘The Other Lamb’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman and Denise Gough
- Director: Malgorzata Szumowska
- Not rated
For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known.
Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side.
When her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence — including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt.
IFC Films will release “The Other Lamb” April 3 via VOD.
Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.